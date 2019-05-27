In the past week, opinion polls have suggested that Doug Ford’s ongoing cuts to Ontarians’ services have cost the Conservative Party politically.

Even federal opposition leader Andrew Scheer, who looked as though he may have had October’s election handed to him by Justin Trudeau’s antics around SNC-Lavalin, is seeing his numbers soften as voters wonder if he might follow in Ford’s footsteps.

Yes, I know, the only opinion poll that matters is the actual election. And, yes, current and previous opinion polls seem to send mixed messages, with some polls placing certain parties’ support significantly higher or lower, compared to other polls.

But a couple of polls intrigue me in particular, for what they say about the voters’ relationship with the current front runners.

Recently Main Street Research issued a poll claiming, among other things, that Ford’s support had “collapsed” across Ontario, and that the premier was less popular now than former premier Kathleen Wynne was before she was defeated.

If an election were held in the province tomorrow, the Progressive Conservative Party would receive just 22.4% of the vote, down from the 40.5% they received during the 2018 election.

That’s third place, ahead of the Green Party at 12%, and behind the NDP at 24.2%. The Liberals, on the other hand, would receive 39.9% which, under our first-past-the-post electoral system, would likely give them a majority of seats.

I find this odd for a few reasons. For one thing, the Liberals don’t have an official leader. MPP John Fraser currently acts as the interim leader. For another, the Liberals aren’t an official party within Queen’s Park. With only 7 MPPs, their funding and prominence in Question Period are limited.

But in spite of the work the NDP and Andrea Horwath have done as the official opposition, the NDP, like Ford, are down significantly from the 33.6% they took during the election.

How can it be that the party that the electorate voted very strongly to get rid of back in June 2018 now holds such favour? Is it buyer’s remorse? Is it a case of not knowing what we have until it’s gone?