Municipalities grapple with millions in funding cuts — May 21

I have been horrified by what's happening in health care. The province is getting rid of 14 local health integration networks across the province and creating one super agency, and it is reducing the number of public health units from 35 to 10. This will result in a reduction of much-needed services for the people of Waterloo Region. Meanwhile, municipalities across Ontario are grappling with funding cuts that could total more than $500 million.

Every aspect of our lives is under attack by this Progressive Conservative Ford government, whether it is education or children on the autism spectrum or any other health and social need. I am a taxpayer who's had enough. I hope that you have, as well, and that the next time a representative of this government comes knocking on your door you tell them that the province and country are yours, and not theirs to destroy.