CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Take charge of how you project in an important situation that surrounds your work. You always want to put your best foot forward but cannot with this matter impacting you. Clear it out! Tonight: Think about trying another approach.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Use your imagination and knowledge to take in the big picture. The right solution will appear. Your hot temper emerges out of the blue if you hit frustration. Do not let the circumstances sit. Instead, take energy from the situation to change it. Tonight: Consider what has not been said.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Deal directly with a special person in your life. Your interactions with this person could be very rewarding, though you might experience frustration at times. One-on-one relating helps eliminate the confusion that seems natural today. Tonight: Be a duo.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Defer to others, and do not take another person's goodwill as a given. He or she could suddenly become more explosive than you thought possible. Be aware of your limits, and do not push others without thought. Tonight: Lie back. Allow another person to dominate.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Pace yourself and be aware of the rugged pace you are maintaining. Fatigue could cause a certain irritability to emerge. Take a break from others if you should feel this necessary. Understand your limitations. Work with them. Tonight: Make it an early night.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are often compared to a firecracker because of your high energy, independence and a certain irregularity as to where you will land. Be more direct in how you deal with a problem or greet another person who can be difficult. Tonight: Let the fun begin.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Stay anchored despite confusion and someone's anger being close to the surface. This person might not be aware of how his or her temper is manifesting. Work with this person even if he or she simply cannot relate to your observations. Tonight: Head home early.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Speak your mind and clear the air when you encounter confusion. A financial issue might not be as clear as you might like. If you have a question or a seemingly unresolvable issue, try to bring it up in conversation where different ideas might be aired out. Tonight: Hang with friends.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Be more attentive to your finances. You might want to overspend or indulge in a purchase. Play Ralph Nader, and go for the best deal -- that is, the highest quality for the most reasonable cost. Tonight: Keep to your budget.

BORN TODAY: Entertainer Melanie Brown (1975), former president John F. Kennedy (1917), comedian Bob Hope (1903)

