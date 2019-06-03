The best veggie burger I've ever tasted is the new Beyond Meat burger from Sonny's Drive-In in Waterloo.

As a vegetarian for the past 20 years, I've tried many veggie burgers — Lick's, Amy's, Zoglo's, Yves, Boca, Dr. Praeger's, Sol Cuisine, Gardein, Morning Star, the list goes on — but nothing I've had compares to the delicious, slightly charred, strikingly meatlike flavour of the plant-based Beyond Meat burger at Sonny's.

"We cook it on a charcoal grill and put our own seasonings in there. It gives us the Sonny's flavour you'll recognize, and the response from customers has been excellent," Sonny's owner Paul Noussis explained when I recently tried his veggie burger for the first time and told him I was blown away by how similar the texture was to real ground beef.

"I find the charcoal gives it a really nice colour and a nice juicy flavour. As the juices in the burgers drip onto the stones, that flames back up and that's where you get that extra flavour from the grill," he said.

I told Noussis how Sonny's, which first opened in 1965, holds a lot of nostalgia for me as I have many memories of eating there in my teens with friends.

And their familiar menu hasn't changed much in all these years, which is why I was so surprised to recently see their famous old-fashioned outdoor sign advertising their new veggie burger.

"About a year ago, we were looking at the demographics of Waterloo Region and how it's changing as people are looking for healthier choices," said Noussis, who took ownership of Sonny's 10 years ago.

"And since we're kind of like a greasy spoon, we wanted to try and open up the horizons. We just added lettuce two years ago as an add-on for burgers, so that was a start."

Noussis told me how their new veggie burger is selling well and spreading by word of mouth.

"We're such a small company, it's hard for us to get the word out there about a new product, but for our new veggie burger, customers like it so much that word is getting out and its flying out the door," he said. "It's really taking off."