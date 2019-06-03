Last week, Doug Ford announced that he was “listening”, either to the growing chorus of municipal councils crying out against his cuts to public health and other municipal services, or to the opinion polls which suggested his popular support was “collapsing”.
As a result, Ford backed down on planned cuts to municipal public health departments, child care facilities and ambulance services.
Understandably, municipal politicians expressed relief. A few cited this move as a victory.
It is a good that Ford walked back cuts to municipal services that applied retroactively to this budget year, but I am not celebrating, for two reasons.
Ford’s announced cuts were especially egregious because they applied retroactively to the cities’ 2019 budget. Cities must set their budgets early, and they do so while expecting a certain level of funding from the province.
This isn’t the only time the provincial government has struck after the fact and demanded cuts from budgets that agencies are partway through spending.
When Ford froze university tuition fees without increasing the provincial subsidy, he did so after universities set their yearly budget. The universities were counting on a rate-of-inflation tuition increase to balance their revenues against their costs, so Ford’s surprise attack amounted to a cut in university education.
One could argue that Ontario’s cities and agencies should have planned for cuts earlier, but cuts made without warning and applied retroactively amounts to changing the rules of a game after the game has started.
Agencies can’t delay the start of their game. They have to play by the rules as they are set at the beginning. What sort of official changes the rules while the game is being played?
Announcing cuts and holding off on implementing them until the next budget is the least any reasonable government can do. I can’t give Ford much credit for stepping back to barely being reasonable.
The second reason I’m not celebrating is because Ford has said that these cuts will be back in 2020. Here the original argument applies: the services that are being cut are important to the well-being of Ontarians.
It has been proven many times that there are no efficiencies great enough, nor a gravy train deep enough, to cover Ford’s cuts while fulfilling his promise that “not a single front-line worker will lose their job.”
A cynical individual might wonder if Ford’s Conservatives deliberately overstepped by making their cuts retroactive, so that they could walk back their stance in the face of public outrage and give the appearance of being moderate and reasonable.
But Ontarians are as upset by the cuts themselves as they are by Ford’s bull-in-a-china-shop approach to them.
It is upsetting to see school class sizes increase and thousands of teachers potentially declared redundant. Parents of autistic children needing help deserve our compassion and support and not to be told they “have their hands in the public trough”.
Parents of schoolchildren, commuters on overcrowded transit, people waiting for medical care, students working for a university education are all real people that this government has an obligation to serve.
When Ford says we can’t afford better schools and health care, and then gives the richest among us millions in tax cuts while wasting millions more backing out of contracts, he’s not telling the truth about what we can and can’t afford. He’s showing who he truly values, and it isn’t average Ontarians.
The anger that made Ford blink is justified, and the reasons behind that anger haven’t gone away.
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.
