The second reason I’m not celebrating is because Ford has said that these cuts will be back in 2020. Here the original argument applies: the services that are being cut are important to the well-being of Ontarians.

It has been proven many times that there are no efficiencies great enough, nor a gravy train deep enough, to cover Ford’s cuts while fulfilling his promise that “not a single front-line worker will lose their job.”

A cynical individual might wonder if Ford’s Conservatives deliberately overstepped by making their cuts retroactive, so that they could walk back their stance in the face of public outrage and give the appearance of being moderate and reasonable.

But Ontarians are as upset by the cuts themselves as they are by Ford’s bull-in-a-china-shop approach to them.

It is upsetting to see school class sizes increase and thousands of teachers potentially declared redundant. Parents of autistic children needing help deserve our compassion and support and not to be told they “have their hands in the public trough”.

Parents of schoolchildren, commuters on overcrowded transit, people waiting for medical care, students working for a university education are all real people that this government has an obligation to serve.

When Ford says we can’t afford better schools and health care, and then gives the richest among us millions in tax cuts while wasting millions more backing out of contracts, he’s not telling the truth about what we can and can’t afford. He’s showing who he truly values, and it isn’t average Ontarians.

The anger that made Ford blink is justified, and the reasons behind that anger haven’t gone away.

James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.



