A veteran of the local food and beverage scene and a Conestoga College Hospitality and Culinary Arts instructor at Bloom Restaurant, Chris Kim proffers the following, which I have paraphrased: “The Wooden Boat Food Company might be the most important restaurant in the area.”

Kim’s position is arguable. Wooden Boat is the brand of chef-entrepreneur Thompson Tran. Having arrived from British Columbia recently, Tran is building sustainability into his food businesses, which, along with the Wooden Boat takeout and “ghost kitchen” on Hurst Avenue, includes Mekong Brasserie in The Village Biergarten in St. Jacobs.

Tran is dedicated to cutting unnecessary food-production waste and focuses on engaging with local food systems. He takes it seriously. That includes a kitchen free from aluminum, parchment and plastic wrap, and he uses containers and utensils that are compostable.

“We use local, sustainable, pasture-raised or free-range proteins, but we are also bring-your-own-container (BYOC) friendly,” says Tran. “We support the local economy and non-profits and treat the environment in a respectful and sustainable way.”

As for the food, that’s impressive, too. It is a Vietnamese street food-style eatery with about a dozen menu items, from classic Vietnamese banh mi baguette and gluten-free lemon grass noodles to Vietnamese fried rice and delectable daikon fritters with charred jalapeno and cilantro sauce, which are gluten-free and vegan. The hot honey-fried chicken has made a name for itself as well. Prices range from $6.95 to $14.75.

The dish, though, that I’ve fallen for is lotus leaf sticky rice. Basically sticky rice stuffed with finely chopped pork rillettes and scallion filling and wrapped in an earthy lotus leaf, it’s part of Vietnamese harvest festivals.

“Legend has it, people would throw these parcels into the river in memory of a high-ranking figure who drowned to provide food for him in the afterlife,” according to Tran.

The dish is glutinous or Thai sweet rice soaked overnight. It’s strained and steamed for 30 minutes and lightly seasoned with salt and sugar. Pork shoulder is prepared as a confit in its own rendered fat with spices, ginger and onion. (There are vegan and gluten-, dairy- and nut-free versions.)

The aromatic lotus leaves are soaked overnight and then rinsed; a single layer of lightly packed cooked sticky rice and filling is added along with scallions and then more sticky rice. The combination is tightly wrapped in the lotus leaf and for serving it is steamed for about five minutes.

The parcel is then cut open to reveal perfumed rice, and it gets dusted with toasted glutinous rice powder and topped with two over-easy eggs, scallions and fried shallots. It’s served with Tran’s house-made nuoc cham sauce and Vietnamese goi bap cai slaw.