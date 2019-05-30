In early 2016, the Greater Kitchener Waterloo Chamber of Commerce and Toronto Region Board of Trade formally connected on the development of the "corridor" between the two municipalities. Approximately 20 per cent of national GDP is generated by employers across this area.

Connections and alliances were also established with chambers and boards of trade in Mississauga, Brampton, Guelph, Cambridge, Halton Hills, Milton and Hamilton to form Canada's Innovation Corridor Business Council. Recent additions include chambers in Vaughan and Oakville. Our first major event was hosting Toronto Mayor John Tory at a luncheon event in Kitchener during March 2016 where he outlined the tremendous opportunities that are available for corridor businesses across the global marketplace.

We were collectively fortunate to have the chamber group active in March of 2017 when the federal government announced the Super Cluster Innovation Fund. Canada's Innovation Corridor Business Council was instrumental in starting the application and lobbying process that resulted in Next Generation Manufacturing Canada, the organization now responsible for connecting manufacturers with technology companies and innovators.

Our first Canada's Innovation Corridor Summit was held in June of 2018 at the Royal Botanical Gardens in Burlington. Close to 400 businesses, government officials and leaders from academia gathered to discuss how we can collectively utilize our resources to make the corridor a global economic powerhouse.

The 2019 summit will be held this year on June 11 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The theme will be "Taking the Corridor to Market," focusing on the commercialization of innovation. Our common goal is a region where companies will better collaborate to develop innovative products and integrated solutions, and where they can deploy these solutions at home, enabled by supportive governments at all levels.

Panel discussions will focus on improving competitiveness through research, attracting new investment to the corridor, collaboration between business and government, incentives for applied research, and expanding the production of autonomous vehicles.

The Greater Kitchener Waterloo Chamber of Commerce is proud to chair and host the 2020 Innovation Corridor Summit in Waterloo Region. This presents a tremendous opportunity to showcase our local talent and resources. Further information will be available as the date approaches, however business of all sizes and sectors, service providers and government officials will be in attendance to continue building a strategy that will make the Waterloo Region — Toronto corridor a Canadian and international leader in innovation and job creation.

The corridor is a place where great talent is welcome and nurtured, industries grow and thrive, and private and public sectors foster a globally leading environment for business, life and innovation. We are all excited to participate in this game-changing experience.

Ian McLean is president and CEO of the Greater Kitchener-Waterloo Chamber of Commerce.