Those are the ones Rinaldo uses.

"I don't smoke weed, I never use anything that has any THC in it all," he told the Spectator. "I only use CBD. All the benefits that are part of the hemp plant are in the CBD oil.

"There are no psychedelics, you don't get high, you don't get the munchies, you don't get giggly. It's' just very beneficial for your body."

The NHL doesn't punish players for marijuana use but it's been reported that, if in its random testing of players, an abnormally high amount of THC is found, doctors will contact that player and he might be recommended for a voluntary abuse program. Rinaldo says he's never tested positive for THC.

"And I get tested about five times a year," he says.

Although his social anxiety and sleeping issues were non-hockey related, the way Rinaldo has always played the game can result in a lot of physical pain. He is ruggedly aggressive, physically protects his teammates, engages in fights, has been suspended several times, and has suffered numerous injuries, including a herniated disc in his neck, three high-ankle sprains, and serious wrist and shoulder damage that required surgery. His 2018-19 season with the Nashville Predators was curtailed after 23 games by a January shoulder surgery and he's currently a free agent.

"CBD doesn't take all the pain away from injuries but for me it takes an edge off, so you're not thinking about them all the time," he says.

After fine-tuning how CBD functioned best for him and as its use began to be more widely-accepted Rinaldo "started to work it religiously into my daily routine over the last three or four years. I took it as often as I needed it."

He also contacted Riley Cote, one of his former coaches in the Philadelphia Flyers organization who is a hemp advocate, "and he put me on to a natural way of eating, and of life."

Rinaldo has always spent his off-seasons in Hamilton and as well as appearing at Hempfest, this summer he'll again host Zac Rinaldo Fight for a Cause celebrity hockey game at Stoney Creek's Gateway Arena on July 13, to raise funds for Food4Kids. It was after last year's game that Ray Emery, a fellow Hamiltonian who played in the NHL, drowned and this year's game will be held in his honour.

Saturday won't be the first time Rinaldo has spoken publicly about CBD. After doing an interview with TSN, he "got a lot of positive feedback from other NHL players. I'm not going out to preach about it to the league, but if someone comes up and asks about it, I educate them on my personal experience."

smilton@thespec.com

905-526-3268 | @miltonatthespec

