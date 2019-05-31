When he was 21 years old and in the dawning of his professional hockey career, Zac Rinaldo wondered why he was feeling lethargic and slow-moving on the ice, and was also adding unwanted pounds.
He eventually narrowed the cause down to the anti-anxiety and sleeping medications he'd been taking for three or four years.
So he investigated alternatives online and discovered cannabidiol, commonly known as CBD, began using it, ditched his meds and gradually felt much better.
"When I was 17 or 18 I started taking medication for anxiety and for social anxiety, which wasn't related to hockey," says the 28-year-old native of Hamilton, who's played over 500 professional games including 351 in the NHL, mostly in a role regularly referred to as 'enforcer.'
"It wasn't helping me out. The meds made me slow and sluggish playing hockey, and I was gaining weight.
"I found CBD online, and through trial and error, figured out what would work and how much dosage I should take. I found that the CBD worked for me when nothing else ever really did."
Rinaldo will share his story, and answer questions from any interested attendees, on the main stage at Hempfest Cannabis Expo Hamilton at Hamilton Convention, Saturday at 1 p.m. After he heard about Hempfest he reached out to organizers to see if there was any way he could be of service. The two-day event features exhibitors and speakers from various segments of the hemp and cannabis industries and runs Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
The demand across North America for CBD — credited by its proponents with a number of positive effects, including relaxation and pain relief — has skyrocketed in recent years.
Rinaldo only uses CBD products extracted from industrial hemp, a strain of the cannabis sativa family, which always has less than 0.3 per cent content of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the ingredient that produces the 'high' associated with marijuana consumption.
"That is not even at the level of a micro-dose, which is itself minute," says Olivia Brown, a Hamilton-based medical cannabis expert who said there many CBD products which have zero per cent THC.
Those are the ones Rinaldo uses.
"I don't smoke weed, I never use anything that has any THC in it all," he told the Spectator. "I only use CBD. All the benefits that are part of the hemp plant are in the CBD oil.
"There are no psychedelics, you don't get high, you don't get the munchies, you don't get giggly. It's' just very beneficial for your body."
The NHL doesn't punish players for marijuana use but it's been reported that, if in its random testing of players, an abnormally high amount of THC is found, doctors will contact that player and he might be recommended for a voluntary abuse program. Rinaldo says he's never tested positive for THC.
"And I get tested about five times a year," he says.
Although his social anxiety and sleeping issues were non-hockey related, the way Rinaldo has always played the game can result in a lot of physical pain. He is ruggedly aggressive, physically protects his teammates, engages in fights, has been suspended several times, and has suffered numerous injuries, including a herniated disc in his neck, three high-ankle sprains, and serious wrist and shoulder damage that required surgery. His 2018-19 season with the Nashville Predators was curtailed after 23 games by a January shoulder surgery and he's currently a free agent.
"CBD doesn't take all the pain away from injuries but for me it takes an edge off, so you're not thinking about them all the time," he says.
After fine-tuning how CBD functioned best for him and as its use began to be more widely-accepted Rinaldo "started to work it religiously into my daily routine over the last three or four years. I took it as often as I needed it."
He also contacted Riley Cote, one of his former coaches in the Philadelphia Flyers organization who is a hemp advocate, "and he put me on to a natural way of eating, and of life."
Rinaldo has always spent his off-seasons in Hamilton and as well as appearing at Hempfest, this summer he'll again host Zac Rinaldo Fight for a Cause celebrity hockey game at Stoney Creek's Gateway Arena on July 13, to raise funds for Food4Kids. It was after last year's game that Ray Emery, a fellow Hamiltonian who played in the NHL, drowned and this year's game will be held in his honour.
Saturday won't be the first time Rinaldo has spoken publicly about CBD. After doing an interview with TSN, he "got a lot of positive feedback from other NHL players. I'm not going out to preach about it to the league, but if someone comes up and asks about it, I educate them on my personal experience."
smilton@thespec.com
905-526-3268 | @miltonatthespec
905-526-3268 | @miltonatthespec
When he was 21 years old and in the dawning of his professional hockey career, Zac Rinaldo wondered why he was feeling lethargic and slow-moving on the ice, and was also adding unwanted pounds.
He eventually narrowed the cause down to the anti-anxiety and sleeping medications he'd been taking for three or four years.
So he investigated alternatives online and discovered cannabidiol, commonly known as CBD, began using it, ditched his meds and gradually felt much better.
"When I was 17 or 18 I started taking medication for anxiety and for social anxiety, which wasn't related to hockey," says the 28-year-old native of Hamilton, who's played over 500 professional games including 351 in the NHL, mostly in a role regularly referred to as 'enforcer.'
"It wasn't helping me out. The meds made me slow and sluggish playing hockey, and I was gaining weight.
"I found CBD online, and through trial and error, figured out what would work and how much dosage I should take. I found that the CBD worked for me when nothing else ever really did."
Rinaldo will share his story, and answer questions from any interested attendees, on the main stage at Hempfest Cannabis Expo Hamilton at Hamilton Convention, Saturday at 1 p.m. After he heard about Hempfest he reached out to organizers to see if there was any way he could be of service. The two-day event features exhibitors and speakers from various segments of the hemp and cannabis industries and runs Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
The demand across North America for CBD — credited by its proponents with a number of positive effects, including relaxation and pain relief — has skyrocketed in recent years.
Rinaldo only uses CBD products extracted from industrial hemp, a strain of the cannabis sativa family, which always has less than 0.3 per cent content of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the ingredient that produces the 'high' associated with marijuana consumption.
"That is not even at the level of a micro-dose, which is itself minute," says Olivia Brown, a Hamilton-based medical cannabis expert who said there many CBD products which have zero per cent THC.
Those are the ones Rinaldo uses.
"I don't smoke weed, I never use anything that has any THC in it all," he told the Spectator. "I only use CBD. All the benefits that are part of the hemp plant are in the CBD oil.
"There are no psychedelics, you don't get high, you don't get the munchies, you don't get giggly. It's' just very beneficial for your body."
The NHL doesn't punish players for marijuana use but it's been reported that, if in its random testing of players, an abnormally high amount of THC is found, doctors will contact that player and he might be recommended for a voluntary abuse program. Rinaldo says he's never tested positive for THC.
"And I get tested about five times a year," he says.
Although his social anxiety and sleeping issues were non-hockey related, the way Rinaldo has always played the game can result in a lot of physical pain. He is ruggedly aggressive, physically protects his teammates, engages in fights, has been suspended several times, and has suffered numerous injuries, including a herniated disc in his neck, three high-ankle sprains, and serious wrist and shoulder damage that required surgery. His 2018-19 season with the Nashville Predators was curtailed after 23 games by a January shoulder surgery and he's currently a free agent.
"CBD doesn't take all the pain away from injuries but for me it takes an edge off, so you're not thinking about them all the time," he says.
After fine-tuning how CBD functioned best for him and as its use began to be more widely-accepted Rinaldo "started to work it religiously into my daily routine over the last three or four years. I took it as often as I needed it."
He also contacted Riley Cote, one of his former coaches in the Philadelphia Flyers organization who is a hemp advocate, "and he put me on to a natural way of eating, and of life."
Rinaldo has always spent his off-seasons in Hamilton and as well as appearing at Hempfest, this summer he'll again host Zac Rinaldo Fight for a Cause celebrity hockey game at Stoney Creek's Gateway Arena on July 13, to raise funds for Food4Kids. It was after last year's game that Ray Emery, a fellow Hamiltonian who played in the NHL, drowned and this year's game will be held in his honour.
Saturday won't be the first time Rinaldo has spoken publicly about CBD. After doing an interview with TSN, he "got a lot of positive feedback from other NHL players. I'm not going out to preach about it to the league, but if someone comes up and asks about it, I educate them on my personal experience."
smilton@thespec.com
905-526-3268 | @miltonatthespec
905-526-3268 | @miltonatthespec
When he was 21 years old and in the dawning of his professional hockey career, Zac Rinaldo wondered why he was feeling lethargic and slow-moving on the ice, and was also adding unwanted pounds.
He eventually narrowed the cause down to the anti-anxiety and sleeping medications he'd been taking for three or four years.
So he investigated alternatives online and discovered cannabidiol, commonly known as CBD, began using it, ditched his meds and gradually felt much better.
"When I was 17 or 18 I started taking medication for anxiety and for social anxiety, which wasn't related to hockey," says the 28-year-old native of Hamilton, who's played over 500 professional games including 351 in the NHL, mostly in a role regularly referred to as 'enforcer.'
"It wasn't helping me out. The meds made me slow and sluggish playing hockey, and I was gaining weight.
"I found CBD online, and through trial and error, figured out what would work and how much dosage I should take. I found that the CBD worked for me when nothing else ever really did."
Rinaldo will share his story, and answer questions from any interested attendees, on the main stage at Hempfest Cannabis Expo Hamilton at Hamilton Convention, Saturday at 1 p.m. After he heard about Hempfest he reached out to organizers to see if there was any way he could be of service. The two-day event features exhibitors and speakers from various segments of the hemp and cannabis industries and runs Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
The demand across North America for CBD — credited by its proponents with a number of positive effects, including relaxation and pain relief — has skyrocketed in recent years.
Rinaldo only uses CBD products extracted from industrial hemp, a strain of the cannabis sativa family, which always has less than 0.3 per cent content of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the ingredient that produces the 'high' associated with marijuana consumption.
"That is not even at the level of a micro-dose, which is itself minute," says Olivia Brown, a Hamilton-based medical cannabis expert who said there many CBD products which have zero per cent THC.
Those are the ones Rinaldo uses.
"I don't smoke weed, I never use anything that has any THC in it all," he told the Spectator. "I only use CBD. All the benefits that are part of the hemp plant are in the CBD oil.
"There are no psychedelics, you don't get high, you don't get the munchies, you don't get giggly. It's' just very beneficial for your body."
The NHL doesn't punish players for marijuana use but it's been reported that, if in its random testing of players, an abnormally high amount of THC is found, doctors will contact that player and he might be recommended for a voluntary abuse program. Rinaldo says he's never tested positive for THC.
"And I get tested about five times a year," he says.
Although his social anxiety and sleeping issues were non-hockey related, the way Rinaldo has always played the game can result in a lot of physical pain. He is ruggedly aggressive, physically protects his teammates, engages in fights, has been suspended several times, and has suffered numerous injuries, including a herniated disc in his neck, three high-ankle sprains, and serious wrist and shoulder damage that required surgery. His 2018-19 season with the Nashville Predators was curtailed after 23 games by a January shoulder surgery and he's currently a free agent.
"CBD doesn't take all the pain away from injuries but for me it takes an edge off, so you're not thinking about them all the time," he says.
After fine-tuning how CBD functioned best for him and as its use began to be more widely-accepted Rinaldo "started to work it religiously into my daily routine over the last three or four years. I took it as often as I needed it."
He also contacted Riley Cote, one of his former coaches in the Philadelphia Flyers organization who is a hemp advocate, "and he put me on to a natural way of eating, and of life."
Rinaldo has always spent his off-seasons in Hamilton and as well as appearing at Hempfest, this summer he'll again host Zac Rinaldo Fight for a Cause celebrity hockey game at Stoney Creek's Gateway Arena on July 13, to raise funds for Food4Kids. It was after last year's game that Ray Emery, a fellow Hamiltonian who played in the NHL, drowned and this year's game will be held in his honour.
Saturday won't be the first time Rinaldo has spoken publicly about CBD. After doing an interview with TSN, he "got a lot of positive feedback from other NHL players. I'm not going out to preach about it to the league, but if someone comes up and asks about it, I educate them on my personal experience."
smilton@thespec.com
905-526-3268 | @miltonatthespec
905-526-3268 | @miltonatthespec