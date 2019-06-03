When planning a vacation, it’s fun to think about the beautiful places you’ll visit, delicious food you’ll savour, and all the new experiences you’ll take in.

But, things don’t always go as planned. While no one likes to think about what can go wrong before or during a vacation, it’s smart to plan for the unexpected.

Between the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP), credit card coverage and private health insurance, many of us are confused about the coverage we already have and whether we need any additional insurance when travelling outside of Ontario.

There are two factors to consider as you think about travel insurance.

Related Content Know what to do if you run into cruise changes

First, if life gets in the way and you are suddenly unable to travel, is the amount of money you have spent on pre-paid flights, accommodations, cruises or excursions more than you are willing to lose? If so, that’s where trip cancellation insurance comes into play.

Second, if a medical emergency strikes when you are outside of Ontario, can you afford to cover the bills out-of-pocket?

The Ontario government recently announced that out-of-country emergency medical coverage will no longer be available through OHIP as of October, underscoring the importance of knowing if your existing policies cover you, or if there are gaps that could leave you on the hook for hefty medical bills.

We often think about medical travel insurance when travelling abroad, but it’s an important consideration when travelling to another province, or even to the U.S. on a daytrip.

One of my colleagues travelled to Mont Tremblant in Quebec this past winter with his family. His son was excited to learn to ski and started off slow by going down the smallest of slopes. Unfortunately, an awkward fall left him with a broken leg, and the family saddled with bills for x-rays, ambulance travel, an extended hospital stay, and other expenses.

My colleague was able to have his son’s bills paid for through a combination of OHIP, credit card and health insurance coverage, but it involved co-ordinating multiple plans. He was surprised to learn that coverage was limited in some instances. My colleague’s experience, while stressful and challenging at the time, had a happy ending.