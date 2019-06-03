Think before you cut next time, Premier Ford — May 29

The hue and cry from municipal politicians and vociferous interest groups wailing against Premier Ford and his attempt to rectify the provincial financial quicksand only demonstrates an obvious failure to grasp basic accounting. Making it simple for them to understand, when Ontario's expenses are higher than its revenue, the result is called a deficit and Ontario's deficit is projected to be $11.7 billion in fiscal 2018-19. When Ontario's deficit adds up from one year to the next, it becomes part of the provincial debt. At the end of the 2018-19 fiscal year, the province owed a projected $343 billion in debt, higher than any other subnational government in the world.

We find ourselves in this mess because over the last 10 years alone, Ontario's debt has more than doubled, growing from about $160 billion to more than $343 billion. Ontario's interest on the debt has increased in 2019-20 to $1.11 billion dollars a month. To maintain the inherited province's financial position is unsustainable. What part of "you can't have your cake and eat it too" don't these protesters understand?