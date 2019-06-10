Ontarians are fed up with paying taxes.
I know this must be true because Ontario Premier Doug Ford has repeatedly reminded me of this fact. Yet everyday, I’m seeing mounting evidence that makes me question the premier’s assertion.
For the past month, I’ve been asking people from one corner of this community to the other if they’d help me raise $150,000 for research into cystic fibrosis, a fatal genetic disease that claimed the lives of two of my sisters.
And for the sixth consecutive year, hundreds of you have responded to that call.
In fact, since I began my fundraising campaign in 2014, many thousands of people in our community have voluntarily turned over their hard-earned money in support of a common cause.
I’m not the only beneficiary.
This past weekend, our community also gathered for the sixth annual Nolan Melchin memorial golf tournament, in memory of the young boy who died of cancer only a month before turning seven.
In the more than six years since Nolan’s death, the tournament has evolved into an annual fundraiser that supports a local family enduring what the Melchins endured. Beyond the moral support, thousands of dollars are raised to relieve the financial burden on families dealing with time off work, hospital visits, and expensive medications.
Later this month we’ll rally again, this time in support of Abigayle Lobsinger, a seven-year-old girl who’s also battling cancer and whose family was left scrambling after the Ontario government changed its OHIP-plus plan.
I could go on, but the list gets rather exhaustive even before you begin trying to count the myriad Go Fund Me pages that are created in hopes of spreading out the costs for new equipment, medications or time off work.
The point is, we don’t seem all that hesitant to add our money to a community chest that supports someone in need. Deep down, I believe that most of us just want to help, and we’re more than willing to hand over our money when we know that help is what that money is going to provide.
So let’s get back to those taxes.
If we’re so sick of paying them, why are we so willing to hand over even more money when we believe that, collectively, we can have a positive impact on someone in our community?
Even a government that’s chiefly concerned with cutting costs must assuredly want an Ontario that provides access to the health care and life-saving medications that its residents need.
This should be the very essence of what a government provides.
And yet we can easily find examples in our own community where we’re stepping up to provide the support that the government cannot.
I’ve been wrestling with this question for weeks and I’ve come to the conclusion that maybe it’s not taxes that have us feeling fed up.
Maybe it’s merely the respect – or lack thereof – with which the tax dollars we pay are treated.
We want for a better community where no one is left behind.
Maybe what we need is a system that can deliver that for us.
•••
Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com.
