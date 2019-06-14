Kids these days? The kids are all right.

Two weeks ago, I came out to Kitchener-Waterloo’s Fridays for Future Climate Strike. This event, inspired by schoolchildren around the world taking time off school to protest global climate change, has taken place in Uptown Waterloo’s town square the first Friday of each month since March of this year.

Daughter the Elder asked to go, and I accompanied. I saw children from a number of schools give speeches, and suddenly I was handed a sign and, before I knew it, I’d walked around Uptown Waterloo while Daughter the Elder chanted herself hoarse.

All-in-all, a well-organized event that I was privileged to attend.

While it was peaceful and well supported - judging from the waves of passersby, including friendly honks from drivers - one man took it upon himself to jeer at the crowd as we passed. “You’re accomplishing nothing!” he bellowed as we passed his park bench on Regina Avenue.

When we returned to Waterloo Town Square, he’d moved over there and shouted again, “You’re accomplishing nothing!” Fortunately, there was more than enough energy and voices in the crowd to drown him out.

First of all, what kind of a jerk heckles children?

But leaving that aside, I would wager that everything that this individual values about his life did not start silently. Whether it be the weekend, the eight-hour workday, the right to a safe and healthy workplace, all of these things that some governments are now trying to roll back were started by people who came out, marched shouted, and otherwise carried on.

If he has none of these things and is angry about that, he should get off his backside and march and shout and carry on for a better deal, rather than jeer at people who are doing what they can to make their world a better place.

To put it mildly, global climate change is a daunting challenge. I was in Grade 8 when I first heard about the greenhouse effect. During the past 35 years, I have seen the summers get progressively hotter and the weather more volatile.