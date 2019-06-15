She also gets frustrated with me that I won’t just go ahead with wedding plans, and let the others see over time that I’ve been true to my word.

Am I being so unfair that I risk losing her?

Love, Marriage and Money

A: Yes, you’re being pressured unconscionably by your ex-wife to whom you’re no longer legally or financially accountable.

If you don’t push back, your fiancée will naturally fear that this woman will always push your buttons regarding your sons and cause trouble between you and them, if she chooses.

Naturally, if you wish, these adult sons may be helped by you to a gifting limit that you can afford, but they should be told firmly that they’re not going to be carried as dependants indefinitely.

They’re educated, well-travelled and unless incapable of working, need to develop independence.

Talk to your financial adviser about what type of reasonable arrangements you want to make for them in your will.

Then talk to your lawyer about how you’ll provide appropriately and fairly for your spouse-to-be, should you predecease her.

The matter of the matrimonial home — which you now still call your house, should be clear, such as whether she’s entitled to shared ownership, or if not, whether she can stay in it for a pre-determined period of years, or until she passes.

But first, before you lose the woman you love, set a wedding date with her, in the near future.

It doesn’t require your ex-wife’s permission or approval. Your sons’ congratulations and well-wishes would be welcome — and they can be assured of their continued importance in your married life. But their permission is also not required.

What IS critical to your life ahead with your fiancée, is standing up to anyone who tries to come between you, now and in the future.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Getting engaged is meant to be a public promise, not a stalling tactic. Don’t play fast and loose with your loved one’s patience.

