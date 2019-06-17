CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Your feelings are often more apparent than you think they are. Push comes to shove when dealing with a friend who does the unexpected or surprises you. You might not want to be distracted, but you are anyway. Tonight: As you like.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You need to pace yourself and take care of a problem when it turns up. If handled quickly, the issue could vanish easily. Touch base with a loved one or a partner you care about. You might be looking at a financial agreement. Tonight: Follow your heart.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Tension increases; you become uptight about all that you need to handle. Stop. Relax. Tap into your creativity. You'll find an acceptable path. All will seem to dissolve away. Tonight: Acting as though there's no tomorrow.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You could be tired from a busy weekend or recent conversation. You start the day energized but, sure enough, suddenly find yourself wanting a nap. Listen to your body; take a power nap. Tonight: A partner or associate stuns you with his or her words or actions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Curb your spending if possible. Know what you ultimately want from your budget. Midday, you could be distracted by what's going on. Others seem unusually unpredictable. Maintain your sense of humor. Tonight: Visiting with a favorite friend.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This morning, you make a splash wherever you go. This afternoon, you might be confused by another person's reaction. Stay more on target; know what you want and desire. Tonight: Keep to your budget.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

How you feel in the a.m. has nothing to do with how you feel in the p.m. Midday, your energy starts changing, and you'll feel far more dynamic and efficient. Use this period well. Tonight: Full of energy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Use the a.m. well. You might have important business or want to connect with a friend. You'll find that others are more receptive than they will be later. You have a lot to think about. Tonight: Take a personal night.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

This morning, others seek you out. They need feedback from you or to share their feelings on a key matter. Open up to new concepts. If you personalize what's happening, a meeting could create a lot of excitement. Tonight: Where the crowds are.

BORN TODAY: Tennis player Venus Williams (1980), singer Barry Manilow (1943), rapper Kendrick Lamar (1987)

