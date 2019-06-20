CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Deal with a loved one or partner directly. Do not put someone in between you and another person. A friend could surprise you with what he or she does and/or says. Tonight: Be with one of your favorite people.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You love attention and probably will receive a lot from a loved one or partner. If someone judges that you're not giving enough time and attention, you can expect a rebellion like you haven't witnessed for a while. Go with the flow of situations and plans in general. Tonight: Say yes to an offer.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have a lot to do involving your career, a boss and/or your image. Do not push too hard to achieve the results you think you want. Since what you desire might be dependent on another person's reaction, you might not have the control you think you do. Tonight: Soak away stress.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You could have your hands full, especially as someone close might stun you with his or her actions and words. Tap into your creativity and join this person if you can in his or her escapade. You might want to slow down afterward. Tonight: Be willing to take off at the last minute.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Pressure builds as a partner, or someone who is involved with you on a key level, demands consideration. He or she does everything possible to get your attention. You might be amused on some level. Tonight: Surprises could happen.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You seem determined to manifest a long-term goal. How you accept another person's time and attention is up to you. If you feel that this person is too much of a distraction at this time, you will need to let him or her know. Tonight: Out.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be aware of the costs of proceeding as you have. You might be more destructive than you realize. You might be taking out some frustration on a loved one or friend. Pull back and acknowledge what is going on with you. Tonight: Balance your checkbook first, then go out.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You have too much energy for your own good. You could be unusually busy trying to fulfill a request or complete a project. Use your ingenuity to get through your projects faster. Tonight: Count on a friend's instability.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Keep conversations flowing. You do not need to like everything you hear. In fact, you most likely will not appreciate what you hear. Gossip or hearsay could be woven into the words. Relax and worry less. Tonight: Go for a good night's sleep.

BORN TODAY: Home-improvement expert Bob Vila (1946), actress Nicole Kidman (1967), actress/singer Grace Potter (1983)

