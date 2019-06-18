In the course of promoting her new novel, City of Girls, author Elizabeth Gilbert (who is not so much “best known” for her blockbuster memoir Eat, Pray, Love as she is simultaneously intimately and intensely known from it) just appeared on Oprah Winfrey’s Super Soul Conversations, and because Gilbert recently lost her best-friend-turned-partner Rayya Elias to cancer, the conversation mostly circled topics like caregiving, loss and grief.

Gilbert, who is not the kind of writer to not talk and write and post about the machinations of her romantic life (I love her), said, of losing Elias, “The deal was, I can’t live without her, so I don’t. When I need her, I call her.” She described leaving long messages on a voice recorder, as if they’re voice mails for Elias. She writes to Elias, and told Winfrey “I pick up my laptop and I’ll just write ‘I need to talk to you.’ And the first time I did it, I felt like such a freak that I was doing it, and I was crying, I was missing her and I was sobbing, and I wrote ‘Hey Rayya, I need to talk to you, and I’m really afraid this isn’t going to work’ and she goes ‘Well, you better not try it then,’ in her voice, typing through my hands.”

Winfrey is really with Gilbert, through all of this, because she’s Oprah. When Gilbert tells Winfrey that she asked Elias, via typing, “Is this you?” and then was answered “If you believe it is, it is,” they agree that whether or not it’s Elias herself who is typing through Gilbert, or some grief-motivated flick of Gilbert’s emotional and muscle memory, just doesn’t matter. But then, either from personal discomfort with the weirder reaches of the conversation, or to maintain the interest of a mainstream audience who might find Gilbert’s story inscrutable, Winfrey says “That’s some woo-woo stuff, I got to tell ya. That is some woooooo-woooooo!”

It doesn’t come off as an insult, specifically (and Winfrey and Gilbert are friends, or at least friendly, and Gilbert is super-established as being way-down with some of the nuttier stuff of self-help), but it does come off as emotional management, or a judgment, or at least defensive. She changes the tone, and reconfigures the moment. It’s maybe important to note that I’m as sensitive as a ripening strawberry, and it’s possible that Winfrey meant it with admiration, or curiosity, but. “Woo-woo” is a semi-pejorative term referring to wellness or spiritual practices that are outside of the mainstream; people who are into “woo”-stuff will use it, sometimes, self-deprecatingly. However it was intended, to have your desperate, searching habit of writing back and forth with a loved one who died be called “woo-woo” like that, especially by one of history’s most celebrated communicators, who might instead have asked “How does it feel when she writes you back?” seems like a wasted opportunity for empathy to go as far down as the “woo.”

This very common human habit, of undermining someone else’s emotional experience, will be especially familiar to those of us who are “too much” for the average conversation with the average person. It happens in a split-second: one person says something that is just too much, or just too far, and bubble of connection and trust and intimacy is popped, quick and unequivocal, and it all evaporates. It’s maybe adjacent to “gaslighting,” which is when someone is manipulated into thinking they’re wrong, or crazy, by someone who is invested in leading them away from their own instincts and experience and toward a more comfortable or familiar or advantageous narrative. It sucks.

If Oprah Winfrey can’t take in the whole of someone else’s — awkward, maybe freaky — grieving process, what hope is there for the rest of us to understand, or be understood? I’ve done this, too, when a friend is in some kind of chaos or spiral, and I’ve tried to guide them to or from a specific path or process, one that I approve of, without really wondering about, or asking about, where they are and what they need. It’s happened to me, and being what I guess is benignly neglected in grief felt worse than just being alone in it.

Culturally, judging what someone else is going through, or how they’re handling it, or defending an existing position, is considered entirely appropriate — more appropriate, even! — than asking a question. But asking “Tell me more” would have serviced both Winfrey’s discomfort or audience or whatever it was in the way of that beautiful moment, and would have served Gilbert, far better than dismissing her thing. Unless I’m really, totally wrong, and Winfrey meant it, like, “You are blowing my hair back, but I’m all in.”

I’d love to ask.

Kate Carraway is a Toronto-based writer and a freelance contributing columnist for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @KateCarraway