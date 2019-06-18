As an avid Toronto sports fan for my entire life, this has been a long time coming.

Enthusiastic about the celebrations, I caught up with the parade five different times, taking in different vantage points on what was, to say the least, a hectic day in Toronto. From Coronation Park near Exhibition Place to along Lakeshore Boulevard, right in the heart of downtown at Queen Street and University Avenue, I definitely took in the sights and sounds of a celebration that fans have been waiting for since the Blue Jays last won the World Series in 1993.

While Lakeshore provided a more peaceful (in relative terms) viewing of the parade with a very good view, nothing beat the atmosphere and overall bliss that took over the downtown as the Raptors’ players buses moved at a snail’s pace due to the sheer volume of people. What was supposed to be a 2.5 hour parade turned into a five hour marathon, but the crowd around me wasn’t complaining as I stood at Queen and University, as the last batch of fans waited in anticipation for their Raptors’ heroes to make their way into Nathan Phillips Square.

The planning for the parade obviously wasn’t the best - especially at Nathan Phillips Square, a place I didn’t even attempt getting into, but internally, it didn’t really feel like it dampened the mood. We did manage to clear out of the area about 20 minutes before the shooting happened. In addition, the lack of barricades caused the streets to be bottled up with people, who needed to be cleared out by police.

From watching games at Bobby O’Briens in Kitchener and Toronto to celebrating at the Waterloo Square following Game 6, this has been a fantastic past few weeks where the country has seen unity in sport which is normally reserved for the Olympics.

I won’t claim being a ‘die-hard’ Raptors fan, but to see the city of Toronto in a frenzy like it was Monday won’t be something I’ll ever forget.

Can’t wait for a Toronto Maple Leafs’ championship parade.

The Toronto Raptors victory celebration began at Exhibition Place.