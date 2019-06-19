By this time, it was late November and the community was asking where is this woman? She had simply vanished without a trace, and as winter set in, her story began to fade from the consciousness of both the media and community. That was until one warm and unusually sunny late winter day in February.

It was the type of day that puts everyone in a good mood. Jackets are left at home, the brave put on shorts, and I’m thinking about hitting the patio at the Peterborough Arms (a favoured establishment of the newsroom) for a pint after work.

Reporters constantly listened to a police scanner in the newsroom that would emit a cacophony of static, buzzing noises, and the usual plethora of emergency services dispatch broadcasts.

My editor at the time, Paul Rellinger, who I respect greatly till this day as a master storyteller, heard the call first.

“Body found in the river near Lansdowne Street bridge. Go, go, go,” he shouts.

When I arrived at the bridge and took up a perch on the pedestrian sidewalk, passersby were assembling on the sidewalk watching what was unfolding, and I soon realized I stuck out like a sore thumb carrying a camera with a 12-inch telephoto lens. Today, gawkers would pull out a cell phone and take pictures for some freakish gore website, but not in those days.

Suddenly, four firefighters could be seen hauling a stretcher basket up the steep river bank. Under an orange tarp was the body of a human being once lost and now found.

As I raised my camera and began snapping away pictures of the recovery, I soon started taking jeers from the crowd, and as the camera’s motor drive rapidly actuated – click, click, click, click, click, I could hear the crowd’s displeasure grow. It was the only time in my career that I thought I just might get pummelled while on assignment.

“Dude, you’re sick.”

That’s the only phrase I still remember decades later, because as I walked off that bridge I thought to myself, “I’m not sick. I’m just doing my job. You stopped here to gawk too, pal”

As I drove back to the newsroom, I suspected the body recovered was the missing mother, and I was right.

A few days later, the police issued a press release saying the woman had been found dead, and “foul play is not suspected.” That’s cop jargon, meaning that she drowned herself in the river, or accidentally drowned.

Reflecting about the incident on the bridge over the years, I realized I waded into the debate about reporting on tragedies — what’s the threshold for informing the public vs. exploiting tragedies in order to sell newspapers.

The crowd on the bridge was no different than me. They had stopped to see what’s going on, as did I. However, in my case, I was being paid to document what was unfolding for those who couldn’t witness the event themselves.

Most reporters understand there’s a thin veil between reporting stories respectfully and pouring salt in open wounds.

When I report on tragedies I have two rules: Be respectful and don’t be overly intrusive.

However, such tragedies must be covered, despite how uncomfortable they make us feel. Most of us are lucky enough to live in comfy homes with big screen TVs and a fridge full of food, but outside the safety of our four walls the world is a cruel place.

I believe the media has a duty to occasionally yank off the rose-coloured glasses and provide a glimpse into the world around us, but it has to be done tastefully and occasionally, otherwise it loses its impact and is nothing more than sensational voyeurism akin to news porn.

Legendary newsman Walter Cronkite likely changed the course of history in 1968 when his CBS reports from Vietnam revealed, for the first time in history, the true horrors of war with blood and guts shown nightly on every TV in America. Americans were struck with an epiphany and took to the streets in opposition of the war.

For the first time, Americans learned the truth about the war, and despite what the Nixon administration told Cronkite, it was clear the war wasn’t going well for the U.S.

Back in Peterborough, I finished up my day and was still perturbed at what had transpired on the bridge.

As I walked out the door on my way to the Peterborough Arms, a more seasoned reporter said, “good job.”

“Don’t feel bad. That story belongs to the entire community and we brought closure to a very sad event.”

Yes, yes, we did.

Chris Vernon is the Regional Editor for Torstar's Fairway papers. He can be reached at cvernon@metroland.com.