A new era has dawned in our city, even if it does have a bit of a ‘back to the future’ feel to it.

After more than a decade of planning, debating, and building, light rail service has arrived.

Of course, we need look back only four decades — to 1973 — when the original electric train service that was once part of our urban landscape ceased operation.

The car had completed its takeover and buses replaced the old trolley cars as the original tracks all but disappeared.

Now, after years of construction, we have new tracks, new trains, and a reason to celebrate.

Sure, the system still has its detractors. You simply can’t propose a near-billion dollar project without encountering critics, some of whom are surely still hoping to see the system fail so they can harrumph an “I told you so!”

But once you pause to consider what has already happened thanks to our light rail system, you recognize that it was a success even before the first ride was taken.

The fact that we’re the smallest urban centre in Canada to operate such a piece of infrastructure shows that we’re thinking of tomorrow as much as today. Let’s face it — this isn’t a system for you and me to ride. It’s a system that will be ridden primarily by our kids, and their kids after them.

What it has done for us, however, is protect the community we’ve come to know and love.

The rural tranquility that we all cherish, mere minutes from our downtown, is preserved thanks to the existence of light rail. While our regional government has worked hard to keep intact a protected countryside boundary, light rail transit only reinforces that effort.