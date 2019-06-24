A new era has dawned in our city, even if it does have a bit of a ‘back to the future’ feel to it.
After more than a decade of planning, debating, and building, light rail service has arrived.
Of course, we need look back only four decades — to 1973 — when the original electric train service that was once part of our urban landscape ceased operation.
The car had completed its takeover and buses replaced the old trolley cars as the original tracks all but disappeared.
Now, after years of construction, we have new tracks, new trains, and a reason to celebrate.
Sure, the system still has its detractors. You simply can’t propose a near-billion dollar project without encountering critics, some of whom are surely still hoping to see the system fail so they can harrumph an “I told you so!”
But once you pause to consider what has already happened thanks to our light rail system, you recognize that it was a success even before the first ride was taken.
The fact that we’re the smallest urban centre in Canada to operate such a piece of infrastructure shows that we’re thinking of tomorrow as much as today. Let’s face it — this isn’t a system for you and me to ride. It’s a system that will be ridden primarily by our kids, and their kids after them.
What it has done for us, however, is protect the community we’ve come to know and love.
The rural tranquility that we all cherish, mere minutes from our downtown, is preserved thanks to the existence of light rail. While our regional government has worked hard to keep intact a protected countryside boundary, light rail transit only reinforces that effort.
Simply put, we have grown up as opposed to out, and that is a very good thing as we look for homes and jobs for a steadily increasing population.
The latest estimates put the value of development along the light rail corridor at almost $3-billion and while I believe that number to be a little inflated, there’s no denying the significance of the growth.
Of course, while that growth continues, it poses new challenges.
Like other communities across North America, gentrification is rapidly occurring. Some vulnerable members of our community are being pushed further and further to the fringes and while our developments are shiny and new, there is a severe shortage of affordable housing. This is an issue that requires immediate attention.
On a lesser scale — but still no doubt concerning — is our seeming inability to navigate our community in the presence of light rail trains.
While collisions between vehicles and train cars were inevitable, seeing four such crashes before full service even began should give us pause — and perhaps send us for a refresher course at driving school.
We’ve waited longer than we should have had to wait for this era to arrive but it’s officially here.
Let’s enjoy the deserving celebration, even if we have been down this road, er, rail before.
•••
Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com.
