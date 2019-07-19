Now with the LRT successfully launched much attention has turned towards the existing bus terminal and its future. At the same time planners are inviting suggestion about the creation of a Transportation Hub at King and Victoria Streets. There could be good solutions in both areas.

The existing bus terminal is only two stories high. Would it not be possible to construct whatever the city desires, be it housing, recreation, or an arts centre, etc., ABOVE the existing ramps and lanes ? The existing facility works very well with large vehicle access from all four corners, permitting well distributed entrances and exits, and efficiently using adjacent nearby streets. It also has an LRT station located there, as well as inter-city busses.

The location at King and Victoria is hopelessly obstructed, especially for large vehicles, and access to adjacent streets is extremely limited.

Since the train station connection to the hub is vital, it could be connected to the existing terminal by a frequent shuttle bus, say every ten minutes. With suitable traffic lights at the station, and possibly Water Street as the main route, a strong and convenient link to the existing hub could be established.