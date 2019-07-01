The ION LRT is going to be an amazing addition to Waterloo Region’s transit picture.

I’ve ridden the line several times now. The vehicles ably handle the crowds, and everyone I’ve heard was impressed at how good a ride they were. I also love the LRT’s signal priority. Many times, our vehicle would glide up to intersections and keep going, leaving competing automobiles behind.

I am also pleased that the region has written into its operating contract that LRT vehicles will never be covered up with advertising. As someone who appreciates the huge windows and seeing the scenery go by, this is a boon.

Likewise, the scheduled service of 15 minutes or better, regardless of the time of day, will help keep people using this service.

But as with anything, the LRT is not perfect. It’s up to us to offer constructive criticism and make suggestions for improvement. This is how, while transit can’t serve everybody as well as we would like, we still ensure that the community is served as well as we are able.

The biggest black eye against the LRT project is how the residents of Traynor Avenue have been cut off from shops and services on Fairway Road.

The way that their community has been planned, following the roads and sidewalks takes them out of their way on what should be a short journey. That journey used to cross the hydro right-of-way behind their houses, which is now occupied by high speed LRT tracks.

The Region of Waterloo and the City of Kitchener are planning a crossing that would restore and make official the connections residents have had in the past, but serious work is only now starting. This should have been tackled long ago.

In the meantime, reports are surfacing that someone has hired security to patrol the pathways around the right-of-way, harrying residents who try to unofficially cross.

This is not the way to cool rising tempers in the community. One wonders if the money spent on patrols could cover the cost of renting a minibus and driving through the streets connecting Traynor’s residents with the stores of Fairway Road.