We should have seen it coming.
The truth is, the outcome was as predictable as the Ion light rail service beginning on June 21.
Delays aside, we knew once the region put a date on it, the trains would start carrying passengers on June 21.
So why didn’t the plans include parking for passengers who board at the north end of the system?
Commuters were understandably caught off guard last week when they finished their train trip and returned to their parked cars at Conestoga Mall, only to find a warning from mall management that the parking spaces were not intended for commuter use.
To be fair, the property does belong to the mall and it can do as it wishes on that property, including protect the parking spaces for shopping visitors.
Meantime, at the south end of the system, the region purchased land ample enough to provide 200 parking spaces so commuters could “park and ride” on the Ion system.
The planning for the Fairway station was done with out-of-town students in mind – and anyone else who travels the 401 into the region – so they could park near the train and ride to school or work without paying for parking at their destination.
What Ion planning did not anticipate was such great demand at the Conestoga Mall station, and this expectation will likely play out in the weeks to come. The system saw an incredible 73,000 trips in its first weekend of operation, but once the novelty – not to mention the free fare – wears off, ridership will no doubt drop significantly.
Regional Coun. Tom Galloway says the region is willing to lease parking spaces or work with Conestoga Mall to find an agreeable solution, an admission that rings a little hollow in the early days of rail service.
Yes, it’s prudent to wait for the initial buzz to subside before so we can determine the full extent of parking needs. But, no, it’s not OK to appear caught unaware by this issue.
As counter-intuitive as it may seem to provide parking spaces that make it easier for people to take transit, it’s a model that’s proven successful.
Calgary’s C-train, a light rail system that was oft-cited as we discussed building an electric train system of our own, offers dozens of park-and-ride stations along the line. With a goal of reducing cars in the core, those options have encouraged 50 per cent of Calgary’s downtown workforce to use the train as opposed to driving into the downtown.
Looking at just this single, recent example could have motivated us to start Ion service with a handful of parking spaces secured at Conestoga Mall, and an option of leasing more. Instead, our regional government appears short-sighted and Conestoga Mall appears mean-spirited.
While the situation is easily resolved, it’s a public relations fiasco that neither party needed.
And it simply never had to happen.
•••
Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com.
