We should have seen it coming.

The truth is, the outcome was as predictable as the Ion light rail service beginning on June 21.

Delays aside, we knew once the region put a date on it, the trains would start carrying passengers on June 21.

So why didn’t the plans include parking for passengers who board at the north end of the system?

Commuters were understandably caught off guard last week when they finished their train trip and returned to their parked cars at Conestoga Mall, only to find a warning from mall management that the parking spaces were not intended for commuter use.

To be fair, the property does belong to the mall and it can do as it wishes on that property, including protect the parking spaces for shopping visitors.

Meantime, at the south end of the system, the region purchased land ample enough to provide 200 parking spaces so commuters could “park and ride” on the Ion system.

The planning for the Fairway station was done with out-of-town students in mind – and anyone else who travels the 401 into the region – so they could park near the train and ride to school or work without paying for parking at their destination.

What Ion planning did not anticipate was such great demand at the Conestoga Mall station, and this expectation will likely play out in the weeks to come. The system saw an incredible 73,000 trips in its first weekend of operation, but once the novelty – not to mention the free fare – wears off, ridership will no doubt drop significantly.

Regional Coun. Tom Galloway says the region is willing to lease parking spaces or work with Conestoga Mall to find an agreeable solution, an admission that rings a little hollow in the early days of rail service.