Prescription drug coverage is a major concern for Canadian business and the issue will again be prominent during the fall election campaign.

The upcoming campaign debates will primarily focus on the recommendations of the Advisory Council on the Implementation of National Pharmacare, which was chaired by former Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins. Specifically, there is uncertainty regarding the Council’s proposal that the federal government establish a single-payer system.

Canadians want governments to provide coverage to those who need it – the uninsured and the underinsured – not those who already have it. Canadian employers are urging the federal government to consider the impact of any changes on the millions of people who would lose access to medications they have under their current plans and examine the cost of a single-payer system on federal finances.

With the Advisory Council’s report issued earlier this month, they have essentially sidestepped their responsibility to find an affordable approach for governments to raise the revenue needed to fund the $15 billion annual cost of the proposed approach. The final report notes “we consulted widely and can report with certainty there is no easy answer to how to pay for national pharmacare.”

Businesses and government cannot operate in a fiscally responsible manner by ignoring fundamental costs. Proceeding further on the recommendations of this report places the national economy and the federal government in a highly vulnerable position.

The council mistakenly believes the average business will save $750 per employee per year under their proposed system. The idea that a single-payer system will relieve employers of an important cost pressure is simply not true. A single-payer plan will likely result in increased deficits and taxes, both of which are not in the interest of employers or taxpayers.

While ensuring all Canadians have pharmacare access is reasonable public policy and a desirable goal, any national program must be designed in a way that is fiscally sustainable and does not crowd out the comprehensive coverage options offered by private and group plans. Employers support an approach to national pharmacare that fills in the gaps in the existing system to ensure that no Canadian lacks access to the medicines they need.

Waterloo Region has three major employers – Manulife, Sun Life and Equitable Life – that provide excellent group plans that could be negatively impacted by any changes. I would ask all voters to seriously examine this issue and consider the fiscal impacts of the relative party positions. W e cannot run programs that are not fiscally sustainable.

Ian McLean is president and CEO of the Greater Kitchener-Waterloo Chamber of Commerce.

