I was also insecure and felt horrible about everything going on while he was away, but I didn't use that as an excuse to cheat.

Am I right to give this relationship another shot?

Heartbroken

A: It’s highly likely he’ll cheat again. He finds every excuse for it, including turning his own behaviour on you with accusations that you’re doing the same.

With three children to consider, it’s a question of how much of this hurtful humiliation and disrespect you can take.

Especially since it’s already led to bumping into a local woman with whom he’s cheated.

I believe you’ve written this letter because you also see the future as more of the same and that what happens next is your last attempt to make your marriage work.

He has to somehow recognize that unless he becomes a faithful husband, his comfort zone of having a loving wife accepting whatever he does, will end.

Counselling could help him see the light, but he’s unlikely to stay with it, or even go. But you should go on your own to explore your own options as a woman and mother.

Q: I’m a man, 36, interested in a young lady who’s 11 years younger. We currently work together (however, she'll be moving on soon).

I’m physically attracted to her, and we also have a lot of the same interests, values and qualities.

We’ve been seeing each other as friends, going to the gym, playing various sports, etc.

I sought information from her good friend and learned that she’s very interested in me, but the age gap is the deal breaker. I considered it too.

Since she seems to be holding back (due to age) should I do the same, or express my feelings in case she changes her mind?

Age or Feelings?

A: She’s 25, old enough to speak for herself (the friend may be expressing her own feelings about the age gap).

Her moving to another workplace is an opportunity to say you hope to still enjoy some sports activities with her, as friends.

See how things go once you’re in less-easy contact. If your friendship continues, the time for expressing your feelings will present itself. Or the age-difference discussion will just arise naturally.

Ellie’s Tip of the Day

When a cheater keeps expecting he/she will be forgiven, the behaviour will not change.

