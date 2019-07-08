The Northern Pikes is my all-time favourite Canadian band.

It was 29 years ago that my wife (then girlfriend) and I saw them perform live at the Twist in Waterloo, and it remains one of the best concerts I've ever seen.

That's why I can't wait to see the Pikes perform live at the Kitchener Blues Festival on Aug. 10, in support of Forest of Love, their first studio album in 16 years, which I recently picked up on 180-gram white vinyl.

So, I recently reached out to Kevin Kane, who the Pikes recruited as a full-time fourth member a few years back.

"Bringing in a new entity, like me, made for a very different experience in the studio, they told me, and I certainly felt the same," said Kane, co-founder of another one of my favourite bands, the Grapes of Wrath.

I shared with him how much I love the classic sound of the new album, and how seamlessly his vocals and guitar have been assimilated.

"We work really well collaboratively and recorded the new album really fast. I think we did the entire record in 11 days, and that included doing some writing and arranging," said Kane.

The Pikes celebrate their 35th anniversary with this new release. It's a legacy that includes plenty of hits — Teenland, Things I Do for Money, Wait for Me, Kiss Me You Fool, and She Ain't Pretty — which they'll likely play to the Kitchener crowd. But I'm also looking forward to hearing a couple Grapes of Wrath songs they've been performing live, like All the Things I Wasn't and Peace of Mind.

"They bring their own interpretation to those songs live, and the way we do All The Things I Wasn't, for instance, Bryan (Potvin) does some really cool stuff on his 12-string electric guitar with a bunch of effects," he said.

I asked Kane if the Grapes of Wrath felt a certain connection to the Northern Pikes during the Canadian rock renaissance of the '80s and '90s, when they, along with bands like the Tragically Hip, the Pursuit of Happiness and Blue Rodeo, were making an indelible mark on Canadian culture.