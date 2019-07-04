Day Trips Around Toronto
John Barber
Firefly Books
2018, 240 pages
ISBN: 9781770859364
Divided into sections on the four directions, Day Trips Around Toronto provides city dwellers with numerous choices of spending a fun day in the countryside near Toronto. These locations are conveniently marked on maps at the beginning of each chapter. Short descriptions of the various places and activities are complemented with colour photographs. While the descriptions of the day trips aren’t too detailed, they do offer good suggestions and ideas of ways to spend a day in the countryside surrounding Toronto. And while journalist John Barber has “featured over 45 headline destinations, each entry also includes suggestions for different options and side trips.” As he states in the introduction, “If you go rafting on the Grand River near Paris, you’ll definitely want to check out that town’s unusual cobblestone architecture. If you visit the Canadian Canoe Museum in Peterborough, you really should make time for a leisurely cycle or driving tour along the Otonabee River to Lakefield.”
Some of the places featured include: Minesing Wetlands & Creemore, Flesherton & Beaver Valley, Royal Botanical Gardens & the Escarpment, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Lake Erie’s Deep South, Lake Scugog, Presqu’ile Provincial Park, Halton Parks, Elora, St. Jacobs and Guelph.
Nature Hikes: Near-Toronto Trails and Adventures (revised and expanded)
Janet Eagleson, photographs by Rosemary G. Hasner
Firefly Books
2018, 240 pages
ISBN: 9780228101642
If you enjoy hiking and you live near the GTA you will likely find numerous good hikes in this book by Janet Eagleson. Divided into sections for East, West, North, South and Central, there are 39 conservation areas featured. For each conservation area there is site information, activities allowed, a map “and a first-person interpretive account of everything from flora and fauna to geology and history.” There are also informative and interesting sidebars throughout including “Tips for Sharper Photos,” “Saving Green Places,” “The Art of Reading Clouds,” “Types of Waterfalls,” bike tips, poison ivy, “Fall Colour Photo Tips” and many more. And the interesting text by Eagleson is complemented by the beautiful photographs of Rosemary G. Hasner.
Waterfalls of Ontario (third edition, revised and expanded)
Mark Harris, photographs by George Fischer
Firefly Books
2018, 262 pages
ISBN: 9780228100263
If you like waterfalls and live in Ontario this is one book that you will want to have. This revised and expanded third edition of Waterfalls of Ontario features more than 125 waterfalls located in the province. The book is divided into eight areas: Algoma, Cottage Country, Eastern Ontario, Golden Horseshoe, Hamilton Region, Lake Huron, Northeastern Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and includes new waterfalls as well as a new section north of Lake Superior to Thunder Bay. There is also an “Inventory of Waterfalls” and a glossary. The Introduction includes interesting and important information on “Understanding Waterfalls,” “Waterfall Forms,” “Waterfalls and Society,” “Using this Book” and “A Special Word About Safety and Respect for the Environment.”
Besides the interesting text accompanying each waterfall, there are directions as well as information on the class and size of the falls, walk time to reach the falls etc. And of course there are quality photos capturing these special places.
Day Trips Around Toronto
John Barber
Firefly Books
2018, 240 pages
ISBN: 9781770859364
Divided into sections on the four directions, Day Trips Around Toronto provides city dwellers with numerous choices of spending a fun day in the countryside near Toronto. These locations are conveniently marked on maps at the beginning of each chapter. Short descriptions of the various places and activities are complemented with colour photographs. While the descriptions of the day trips aren’t too detailed, they do offer good suggestions and ideas of ways to spend a day in the countryside surrounding Toronto. And while journalist John Barber has “featured over 45 headline destinations, each entry also includes suggestions for different options and side trips.” As he states in the introduction, “If you go rafting on the Grand River near Paris, you’ll definitely want to check out that town’s unusual cobblestone architecture. If you visit the Canadian Canoe Museum in Peterborough, you really should make time for a leisurely cycle or driving tour along the Otonabee River to Lakefield.”
Some of the places featured include: Minesing Wetlands & Creemore, Flesherton & Beaver Valley, Royal Botanical Gardens & the Escarpment, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Lake Erie’s Deep South, Lake Scugog, Presqu’ile Provincial Park, Halton Parks, Elora, St. Jacobs and Guelph.
Nature Hikes: Near-Toronto Trails and Adventures (revised and expanded)
Janet Eagleson, photographs by Rosemary G. Hasner
Firefly Books
2018, 240 pages
ISBN: 9780228101642
If you enjoy hiking and you live near the GTA you will likely find numerous good hikes in this book by Janet Eagleson. Divided into sections for East, West, North, South and Central, there are 39 conservation areas featured. For each conservation area there is site information, activities allowed, a map “and a first-person interpretive account of everything from flora and fauna to geology and history.” There are also informative and interesting sidebars throughout including “Tips for Sharper Photos,” “Saving Green Places,” “The Art of Reading Clouds,” “Types of Waterfalls,” bike tips, poison ivy, “Fall Colour Photo Tips” and many more. And the interesting text by Eagleson is complemented by the beautiful photographs of Rosemary G. Hasner.
Waterfalls of Ontario (third edition, revised and expanded)
Mark Harris, photographs by George Fischer
Firefly Books
2018, 262 pages
ISBN: 9780228100263
If you like waterfalls and live in Ontario this is one book that you will want to have. This revised and expanded third edition of Waterfalls of Ontario features more than 125 waterfalls located in the province. The book is divided into eight areas: Algoma, Cottage Country, Eastern Ontario, Golden Horseshoe, Hamilton Region, Lake Huron, Northeastern Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and includes new waterfalls as well as a new section north of Lake Superior to Thunder Bay. There is also an “Inventory of Waterfalls” and a glossary. The Introduction includes interesting and important information on “Understanding Waterfalls,” “Waterfall Forms,” “Waterfalls and Society,” “Using this Book” and “A Special Word About Safety and Respect for the Environment.”
Besides the interesting text accompanying each waterfall, there are directions as well as information on the class and size of the falls, walk time to reach the falls etc. And of course there are quality photos capturing these special places.
Day Trips Around Toronto
John Barber
Firefly Books
2018, 240 pages
ISBN: 9781770859364
Divided into sections on the four directions, Day Trips Around Toronto provides city dwellers with numerous choices of spending a fun day in the countryside near Toronto. These locations are conveniently marked on maps at the beginning of each chapter. Short descriptions of the various places and activities are complemented with colour photographs. While the descriptions of the day trips aren’t too detailed, they do offer good suggestions and ideas of ways to spend a day in the countryside surrounding Toronto. And while journalist John Barber has “featured over 45 headline destinations, each entry also includes suggestions for different options and side trips.” As he states in the introduction, “If you go rafting on the Grand River near Paris, you’ll definitely want to check out that town’s unusual cobblestone architecture. If you visit the Canadian Canoe Museum in Peterborough, you really should make time for a leisurely cycle or driving tour along the Otonabee River to Lakefield.”
Some of the places featured include: Minesing Wetlands & Creemore, Flesherton & Beaver Valley, Royal Botanical Gardens & the Escarpment, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Lake Erie’s Deep South, Lake Scugog, Presqu’ile Provincial Park, Halton Parks, Elora, St. Jacobs and Guelph.
Nature Hikes: Near-Toronto Trails and Adventures (revised and expanded)
Janet Eagleson, photographs by Rosemary G. Hasner
Firefly Books
2018, 240 pages
ISBN: 9780228101642
If you enjoy hiking and you live near the GTA you will likely find numerous good hikes in this book by Janet Eagleson. Divided into sections for East, West, North, South and Central, there are 39 conservation areas featured. For each conservation area there is site information, activities allowed, a map “and a first-person interpretive account of everything from flora and fauna to geology and history.” There are also informative and interesting sidebars throughout including “Tips for Sharper Photos,” “Saving Green Places,” “The Art of Reading Clouds,” “Types of Waterfalls,” bike tips, poison ivy, “Fall Colour Photo Tips” and many more. And the interesting text by Eagleson is complemented by the beautiful photographs of Rosemary G. Hasner.
Waterfalls of Ontario (third edition, revised and expanded)
Mark Harris, photographs by George Fischer
Firefly Books
2018, 262 pages
ISBN: 9780228100263
If you like waterfalls and live in Ontario this is one book that you will want to have. This revised and expanded third edition of Waterfalls of Ontario features more than 125 waterfalls located in the province. The book is divided into eight areas: Algoma, Cottage Country, Eastern Ontario, Golden Horseshoe, Hamilton Region, Lake Huron, Northeastern Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and includes new waterfalls as well as a new section north of Lake Superior to Thunder Bay. There is also an “Inventory of Waterfalls” and a glossary. The Introduction includes interesting and important information on “Understanding Waterfalls,” “Waterfall Forms,” “Waterfalls and Society,” “Using this Book” and “A Special Word About Safety and Respect for the Environment.”
Besides the interesting text accompanying each waterfall, there are directions as well as information on the class and size of the falls, walk time to reach the falls etc. And of course there are quality photos capturing these special places.