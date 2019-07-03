Riders celebrate Ion's first Day — June 22
A former colleague, who just purchased a car, is planning on driving from Woodstock to Kitchener before the end of the month to experience a ride on the Ion.
The irony notwithstanding, I understand. I took my first trip on Sunday, June 23, thinking the crowds would be small — not so. There was such a spirit of community and kindness. An elderly man offered his seat to me. I started to decline when he pointed to his walker that he could fold out into a seat. I saw another man twice give up a seat for a lady, children applauding, selfies, cameras taking video of the trip — all people delighted as was I.
The open cars, close by cameras, closely placed emergency alarms, manual door opening instructions in case of emergency, the drivers' kindness, the Wi-Fi, the air conditioning, the comfortable seating, the convenience of purchasing fares, the thoughtfulness of posting bus transfer points at Ion stops, well I could go on and on.
Ken Seiling, Tom Galloway, and Karen Redman you have done the smallest region in Canada to have light rail transit proud. Your foresight, determination and intelligence is greatly appreciated.
Jennifer Adams
Kitchener
Riders celebrate Ion's first Day — June 22
A former colleague, who just purchased a car, is planning on driving from Woodstock to Kitchener before the end of the month to experience a ride on the Ion.
The irony notwithstanding, I understand. I took my first trip on Sunday, June 23, thinking the crowds would be small — not so. There was such a spirit of community and kindness. An elderly man offered his seat to me. I started to decline when he pointed to his walker that he could fold out into a seat. I saw another man twice give up a seat for a lady, children applauding, selfies, cameras taking video of the trip — all people delighted as was I.
The open cars, close by cameras, closely placed emergency alarms, manual door opening instructions in case of emergency, the drivers' kindness, the Wi-Fi, the air conditioning, the comfortable seating, the convenience of purchasing fares, the thoughtfulness of posting bus transfer points at Ion stops, well I could go on and on.
Ken Seiling, Tom Galloway, and Karen Redman you have done the smallest region in Canada to have light rail transit proud. Your foresight, determination and intelligence is greatly appreciated.
Jennifer Adams
Kitchener
Riders celebrate Ion's first Day — June 22
A former colleague, who just purchased a car, is planning on driving from Woodstock to Kitchener before the end of the month to experience a ride on the Ion.
The irony notwithstanding, I understand. I took my first trip on Sunday, June 23, thinking the crowds would be small — not so. There was such a spirit of community and kindness. An elderly man offered his seat to me. I started to decline when he pointed to his walker that he could fold out into a seat. I saw another man twice give up a seat for a lady, children applauding, selfies, cameras taking video of the trip — all people delighted as was I.
The open cars, close by cameras, closely placed emergency alarms, manual door opening instructions in case of emergency, the drivers' kindness, the Wi-Fi, the air conditioning, the comfortable seating, the convenience of purchasing fares, the thoughtfulness of posting bus transfer points at Ion stops, well I could go on and on.
Ken Seiling, Tom Galloway, and Karen Redman you have done the smallest region in Canada to have light rail transit proud. Your foresight, determination and intelligence is greatly appreciated.
Jennifer Adams
Kitchener