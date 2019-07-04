It's a burger that once picked up with two hands is hard to put down: the Puslinch burger, called "famous" by The Old Marina restaurant, is a massive, messy and delicious affair that indeed launches it like a ship into the realm of mythic local-burger fame.

Restaurant general manager Jocelyn Kohli, who has been at the restaurant for more than a decade, says the burger has been hugely popular during its 22-year existence.

"The most burgers I believe we've sold is about 246 in a night. People come for the burger and the view," Kohli says.

That's an outlier of a number, but the Old Marina, rebuilt after a major fire in 2005, is something of an anomaly in our landlocked region, too, in that it offers dockside dining looking onto Puslinch Lake, Canada's largest kettle lake.

There's little doubt the view can be spectacular as the sun sets on the water on a warm summer evening.

Though Puslinch Lake is technically Wellington County, the Old Marina is claimed by Cambridge. Regardless, the venue has a decided cottage-country and lakeside atmosphere both inside and out with roughly 20 tables on the upper outside deck.

Inside, the dining room, with about 30 tables and seating for easily more than 100 people, is a lively and animated place when it's busy; I imagine a few dozen staff members are on duty serving dozens and dozens of patrons on a packed Saturday night.

Divided into eight categories, the Old Marina menu includes an interestingly wide range of dietary preferences (and sub-preferences) like keto or "modified keto" and vegan or "modified vegan."

Otherwise, there's a host of publike favourites from bacon-wrapped scallops and poutine to fish tacos, a Reuben and lobster mac and cheese (prices range from $7 to $27 for the New York strip loin).

The Puslinch burger is eight ounces of 100 per cent beef freshly handmade and cooked to order, according to Kohli. "We drop some cheese on it and cover it, so it forms the crispy cheese you see around the edges. Customers are surprised if they're seeing it for the first time."