For those of us who can’t escape to the cottage this summer, uptown Waterloo has several fun spots to see and experience. Along with our many patios and live music venues (easy-to-follow maps can be found on the Uptown Waterloo Business Improvement Area website), here are a few to check out.

Waterloo Public Square

All summer long, the City of Waterloo programs Waterloo Public Square with diverse and interesting activities. Did you know that every third Wednesday from 8 to 9:30 p.m. you can bring along your favourite blanket or hoodie and gather around a campfire with your friends and family and enjoy music, food, activities and giant games? How cool is that?

On the last Friday of each month the city hosts “Final Fridays” in the Square with free art markets (6-9 p.m.) and “duels” (7-9 p.m.) that have artists and makers facing off in demonstrations of their unique, individual talents. This month with feature duelling banjoes — a must see!

Into theatre? From noon until 1 p.m. on each Friday (only during the month of July), bring your lunch or grab your favourite dish from one of our uptown restaurants and head to Waterloo Public Square for “Soap Opera in the Square.” A local theatre group will perform a new soap opera episode each week — bring your friends and get lost in the drama!

Open Streets returned to uptown this year and celebrates the livable cities movement. Prepare to get your creative juices flowing at the “word play” edition on Aug. 17 by participating in a scrabble tournament, spoken word showcase, storytelling, poetry readings and more.

Visitor and Heritage Information Centre — 10 Father David Bauer Dr. (old train station)

Every Saturday this summer, from May to September, the City of Waterloo Visitor & Heritage Information Centre is hosting Author Afternoons. The events are free to attend and include book signings, hands on workshops, discussions and more. Each week features different and unique sessions.

Waterloo Park

Known as the Jewel of the City, Waterloo Park has Silver Lake, the Eby Farmstead animal farm, picnic areas, Lions Lagoon splash pad, skate park, sport fields, playgrounds and more. And, don’t forget to check out the newly updated Promenade walkway that will bring you back into the heart of Uptown for lots of great places to shop, enjoy an ice-cream cone or catch one of our upcoming main events like the Sun Life Financial Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival (July 19-21) or Sun Life Financial Waterloo Busker Carnival (August 22-25).