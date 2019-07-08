Further to last week’s column about how to improve the Ion LRT, a good question we should be asking in the coming months is, where do we go from here? Regional Coun. Tom Galloway put it best during the line’s opening ceremonies when he said, “On to Cambridge.”

Waterloo Region’s Ion LRT is a valuable investment in the future of the region, providing transit infrastructure to limit urban sprawl and protect our rural boundary as the region’s population grows toward 750,000 people over the next decade.

We may be the smallest jurisdiction in North America to currently operate an LRT, but we are actually the size Calgary was in 1981 when its first LRT opened. Calgary now has a population of over a million, so without the LRT, the city would be a lot more car dependent.

The point of building the LRT now is that we’re not going to be as small as we are for long, and building such infrastructure early is cheaper than trying to shoehorn it in later.

Mississauga planning officials and even former mayor Hazel McCallion herself admit that, had they built better transportation earlier in their city’s development, traffic there would not be the mess it is today.

So, we have an LRT system that will help us build for the future, but the future is always coming, and Cambridge faces similar development pressures as the rest of the region. Phase 2 of Waterloo Region’s LRT is important to prep its development and limit urban sprawl in the south of the region.

The demand for such transit already exists. When the first iXpress route between Galt and Conestoga launched, commuters noted that it cut more than 20 minutes from some of the longest transit travel times in the region. Ridership started strong and got stronger.

While Grand River Transit is trying to soften the blow of reintroducing the transfer at Fairway Station, with close connections at the terminal, high-quality stops en route and high-quality buses on the route, nothing substitutes for a seamless connection and transit vehicles that have real priority over competing private automobiles.

The Region of Waterloo has agreed to a preferred route for phase 2 of the Ion LRT and will soon ask the provincial and federal governments for funding for construction. If funding becomes available, this project can easily move ahead.

But if funding takes longer, the region could consider incremental improvements, extending and expanding the LRT at a pace regional taxpayers can afford. Additional vehicles can increase the frequency of service, and interim extensions to Sportsworld and Preston can get the LRT’s foot in the door in Cambridge.