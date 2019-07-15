Walking along a trail in St. Jacobs on Canada Day, my family found a small woodcarving hanging by a magnet on a metal sign.

The woodcarving was a beautifully sculpted caricature of a man's head with a big moustache, wearing a toque with a small Canadian flag on it. On the back of the carving was a website: billmanson.ca.

So, we brought it home and hung it on our fridge. Curious to learn more about the carving, and why it was there, I tracked down artist Bill Manson, who then invited me to his home workshop this past week.

"I had a place up in Point Clark many years ago, so one day I went into Kincardine and saw a store window, in it was a Scottish pipe band of over 40 pipers and drummers, eight inches tall and all carved of wood," said Manson, with a heavy Scottish accent.

"Bloody hell, I thought, look at these wee guys. I was retiring and I didn't have any hobbies and I thought, I got to try this."

Manson told me how he moved from Gourock, Scotland to Canada in 1967, and took up carving about 17 years ago.

"I belong to the Owl's Nest Woodcarving Club in Waterloo, they meet Thursday mornings and Tuesday evenings, and there's quite a few clubs around here," he said.

I asked him if he had placed the woodcarving my family found on the metal sign along the trail in St. Jacobs.

"Aye," he said. "I like to place them on the St. Jacobs trail, and at Christmas time I usually hang a few Santa Clauses, the wee heads I carve, up there as well.

"I used to walk in the forest near my home and I would hide the wee heads, and there were a couple old cars in there I could hang them on. I'd go for a walk on a Sunday and hang some there and the next week they'd be gone."