Reduce debt.

Debt is a threat to your financial health because it doesn’t let you make the most of your money. That’s why debt reduction is a financial goal for many people.

The correct financial strategy for each household can be different. However, there are a few general rules that often apply.

Paying down debt is always a good idea. Start with loans that have the highest interest rate charge. Credit card balances should be paid monthly before the astronomical rates apply.