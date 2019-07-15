I’ve talked before about what automation could have in store for us. As we perfect self-driving cars, self-driving trucks and taxis become possible, potentially putting millions of people out of work.

As automated cashiers and servers become more common, the number of jobs in the service industry will dwindle. We need to consider how our society will function when the robots leave most of us not only unemployed, but unemployable.

I’ve also argued that this change is likely inevitable. Much as we say we distrust robots, the economic case for them is beyond compelling. Self-driving trucks do not get tired. Robot cashiers can take your money as well as human cashiers, but for a lot less cost to the company.

Already we have seen department stores and major supermarkets install self-checkout stations, and companies argue that these lanes are faster for customers, especially as some stores seem to be cutting back on human cashiers to take the customers who don’t want to be served by computer.

However, at my local supermarket, I’ve noticed an interesting amount of resistance.

My supermarket is as big as average supermarkets go, but it’s not the cavernous and echoing space that we’ve seen at certain power centres. Perhaps this is one reason why it has a loyal customer base. I’ve heard many customers say this store was big enough to have a good selection, but not so big that you need Sherpas to guide you through.

Recently, the store removed several checkout aisles with a set of four self-checkout stations.

And while I am a computer geek who loves his iPhone, I have yet to use these self-checkout stations. I’m strangely proud of that fact.

I’m not alone. Fellow customers seem to be avoiding the self-checkout stations as well, letting the lineups form in front of the remaining human cashiers.

I’ve heard customers talk about how they want to protect the cashiers’ jobs, and that highlights how important the local supermarket is to the locals. However, a fast-food restaurant nearby has ordering screens and customers there seem far more willing to use these machines.