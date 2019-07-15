If you love cocktails, White Rabbit Public House in Waterloo is the place for you. It’s a cosy venue with seating for about 40, with an additional 20 seats now on the patio.

More to the point, White Rabbit must have one of the area’s most robust back bars — from which they will make you a “Gins n’ Roses,” “Give Peach a Chance “ or “Soju Think You Can Dance.”

As a counterpoint to the witty spirits, the food coming out of the small kitchen is linguistically tame when it comes to paronomasia punch: dumplings, cauliflower wings, crab and jalapeno hushpuppies and shrimp ceviche.

Those rather staid names, however, open onto lots of flavour. Might I suggest that many items are perfect for snacking and sharing as you sip another inventive mixed drink — before heading back home, or elsewhere, on the GRT Ion?

The menu is surprisingly large and robust with nearly 30 items, from spicy beer nuts ($8) to the Brobdingnagian, if bunnies can be such, Fat Rabbit Sampler Platter ($145). There’s a Sunday brunch, too.

Justin Hess, a Laurier graduate who also trained in culinary at Niagara College, oversees those menus. He’s been with White Rabbit for about two months.

“I worked at Aberdeen Tavern in Hamilton before running the kitchen at Ernie’s Roadhouse in Cambridge. I was then at the Berlin, now the Rich Uncle Tavern,” says Hess, a Hamilton native.

He has plans for revamping the current menu to give it a new direction. “I’d like to bring it toward a Southern U.S.-style cooking that bridges barbecue with local and Canadian ingredients.” He’s about to launch a small vegan menu.

The crab dip ($14.95) is as described: creamy and cheesy and full of crab meat. “It’s a nice dish for a small group. It’s quite rich and has crab, cheese and roasted garlic,” says Hess.

While you might think carbonated beer is best suited to the thick creaminess of the dip, a cocktail balanced between sweet, sour and bitter — and perhaps with a touch of smokiness — is actually a fine complement.