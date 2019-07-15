If you love cocktails, White Rabbit Public House in Waterloo is the place for you. It’s a cosy venue with seating for about 40, with an additional 20 seats now on the patio.
More to the point, White Rabbit must have one of the area’s most robust back bars — from which they will make you a “Gins n’ Roses,” “Give Peach a Chance “ or “Soju Think You Can Dance.”
As a counterpoint to the witty spirits, the food coming out of the small kitchen is linguistically tame when it comes to paronomasia punch: dumplings, cauliflower wings, crab and jalapeno hushpuppies and shrimp ceviche.
Those rather staid names, however, open onto lots of flavour. Might I suggest that many items are perfect for snacking and sharing as you sip another inventive mixed drink — before heading back home, or elsewhere, on the GRT Ion?
The menu is surprisingly large and robust with nearly 30 items, from spicy beer nuts ($8) to the Brobdingnagian, if bunnies can be such, Fat Rabbit Sampler Platter ($145). There’s a Sunday brunch, too.
Justin Hess, a Laurier graduate who also trained in culinary at Niagara College, oversees those menus. He’s been with White Rabbit for about two months.
“I worked at Aberdeen Tavern in Hamilton before running the kitchen at Ernie’s Roadhouse in Cambridge. I was then at the Berlin, now the Rich Uncle Tavern,” says Hess, a Hamilton native.
He has plans for revamping the current menu to give it a new direction. “I’d like to bring it toward a Southern U.S.-style cooking that bridges barbecue with local and Canadian ingredients.” He’s about to launch a small vegan menu.
The crab dip ($14.95) is as described: creamy and cheesy and full of crab meat. “It’s a nice dish for a small group. It’s quite rich and has crab, cheese and roasted garlic,” says Hess.
While you might think carbonated beer is best suited to the thick creaminess of the dip, a cocktail balanced between sweet, sour and bitter — and perhaps with a touch of smokiness — is actually a fine complement.
The richness is balanced by a garnish of fresh lemon juice and a scattering of scallions. “It helps cut that fat,” Hess says. The accompaniment is small rounds of naan, tossed in roasted garlic oil and gently heated.
“Smokiness goes well with the crab but perhaps also a cocktail with tequila would go nicely, too,” he suggests.
Yes, cocktails and food can go together well — they have, in fact, become more of a pairing in the last few years.
The front-of-house and the kitchen plan on exploring more ways of cross-utilizing ingredients, Hess adds.
“A lot of the fresh produce that they use, we can use,” he says. “When it comes to spirits, it’s fun to play around with foods that not only match but that can be infused with alcohol.”
If you know the 1960s psychedelic rock band Jefferson Airplane, you’ll know about feeding your head and “chasing rabbits,” but you don’t have to chase in this case: White Rabbit Public House is open seven days a week.
Andrew Coppolino is a Kitchener-based food writer and broadcaster. Visit him at waterlooregioneats.com or email to apcoppolino@rogers.com.
