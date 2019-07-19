CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Feelings run high, and you have a lot to deal with. Make doing so your pleasure because you know how to deal with emotions. You'll also help a loved one or child express his or her feelings. Tonight: Detach; go off to enjoy a favorite pastime.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You rarely defer to others. How you feel about a situation could inspire you to encourage someone else to take the lead. You might be delighted by this person's response and what he or she does. Tonight: A cozy dinner for two.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might be concerned about completing a project that's been on the back burner. You'll feel much better as a result. A friend seeks you out. He or she wants to spend some time with you. Finish this project first. Tonight: Celebrating!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You have a way with words and enough charm to convince another person that your way works. Don't kid yourself; others will notice your beaming grin. Don't forget certain obligations. Tonight: Getting errands done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You could feel as though another person is preventing you from continuing on your chosen path. Many of you could be distant and pouty. Trust. Whether this is true or not, you can find a creative solution. Tonight: Kick in the workweek. TGIF.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You frequently draw friends toward you, but at the moment, you'd like a little less activity. You want to clear the deck in order to complete your work and make time for a loved one. Tonight: You don't need to go far from home.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might still be concerned about your budget. You have a lot to accomplish, and you'll do so. Maintain your sense of well-being. Continue working with your budget. Consider other ways to make your budget meet your needs. Tonight: Out. All smiles.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Use the daylight hours to the max. You have a lot to do and will accomplish just that. A co-worker or another person who needs you in some form thanks you for your efforts. Tonight: Treat a friend to TGIF.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

A lot is going on behind the scenes. You could feel pushed and be experiencing some stress. Relax; think of a loved one and the upcoming weekend. You'll clear your immediate to-dos far more easily. Tonight: What you want to do most.

BORN TODAY: Artist Edgar Degas (1834), musician Brian May (1947), comedian/musician Shane Dawson (1988)

