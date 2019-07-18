The Little Guys
Vera Brosgol
Roaring Book Press
2019, 40 pages
ISBN: 9781626724426
ages 3+
In the forest live the Little Guys. And while they are small, there are lots of them! By working together they can get what they need and their need includes finding food for breakfast. They take food from various animals including chipmunks, an owl, a fox and bears. But when they attempt to take a small berry from the mouth of a little bird, even their impressive teamwork and large numbers can’t help them. When they all fall into the water, the animals whose food they have taken pitch in to help rescue them. This act of kindness results in the Little Guys realizing that they have all that they need and they return some of the food.
Funny characters and excellent, colourful illustrations result in an entertaining picture book for young children.
My Puppy Patch
Theo Heras, illustrations by Alice Carter
Pajama Press
2019, 24 pages
ISBN: 9781772780802
ages 3+
Young children who have, or are planning to get, a dog will like My Puppy Patch. A young girl prepared her newly adopted puppy, Patch, for her first time outside of the fenced yard. They are going to walk (on a leash) to the corner, but first Patch needs to learn basic commands such as “sit,” “stay” and “down.” The outing is a fun adventure that includes meeting Benny and his new puppy Smallfry.
This simple story about children and raising canine family members touches on topics such as socialization, training and caring for a puppy. Good illustrations complement the text.
T. Rex Time Machine: Dinos in De-Nile
Jared Chapman
Chronicle Books
2019, 38 pages
ISBN: 9781452161556
ages 3+
T. Rex Time Machine: Dinos in De-Nile has many things that young children will enjoy including dinosaurs, aliens, a time machine and crocodiles! Things are good in the beginning for two dinosaurs who time travel to Egypt where they are mistakenly believed to be gods. But when a group of aliens identify them as dinosaurs – and dinosaurs whose time machine crashed into a project they were working on – they are arrested. Can they escape and make a quick getaway in their time machine?
Young children will enjoy the funny story and illustrations and there is an additional “comic adventure” on the inside of the book’s jacket cover.
The Little Guys
Vera Brosgol
Roaring Book Press
2019, 40 pages
ISBN: 9781626724426
ages 3+
In the forest live the Little Guys. And while they are small, there are lots of them! By working together they can get what they need and their need includes finding food for breakfast. They take food from various animals including chipmunks, an owl, a fox and bears. But when they attempt to take a small berry from the mouth of a little bird, even their impressive teamwork and large numbers can’t help them. When they all fall into the water, the animals whose food they have taken pitch in to help rescue them. This act of kindness results in the Little Guys realizing that they have all that they need and they return some of the food.
Funny characters and excellent, colourful illustrations result in an entertaining picture book for young children.
My Puppy Patch
Theo Heras, illustrations by Alice Carter
Pajama Press
2019, 24 pages
ISBN: 9781772780802
ages 3+
Young children who have, or are planning to get, a dog will like My Puppy Patch. A young girl prepared her newly adopted puppy, Patch, for her first time outside of the fenced yard. They are going to walk (on a leash) to the corner, but first Patch needs to learn basic commands such as “sit,” “stay” and “down.” The outing is a fun adventure that includes meeting Benny and his new puppy Smallfry.
This simple story about children and raising canine family members touches on topics such as socialization, training and caring for a puppy. Good illustrations complement the text.
T. Rex Time Machine: Dinos in De-Nile
Jared Chapman
Chronicle Books
2019, 38 pages
ISBN: 9781452161556
ages 3+
T. Rex Time Machine: Dinos in De-Nile has many things that young children will enjoy including dinosaurs, aliens, a time machine and crocodiles! Things are good in the beginning for two dinosaurs who time travel to Egypt where they are mistakenly believed to be gods. But when a group of aliens identify them as dinosaurs – and dinosaurs whose time machine crashed into a project they were working on – they are arrested. Can they escape and make a quick getaway in their time machine?
Young children will enjoy the funny story and illustrations and there is an additional “comic adventure” on the inside of the book’s jacket cover.
The Little Guys
Vera Brosgol
Roaring Book Press
2019, 40 pages
ISBN: 9781626724426
ages 3+
In the forest live the Little Guys. And while they are small, there are lots of them! By working together they can get what they need and their need includes finding food for breakfast. They take food from various animals including chipmunks, an owl, a fox and bears. But when they attempt to take a small berry from the mouth of a little bird, even their impressive teamwork and large numbers can’t help them. When they all fall into the water, the animals whose food they have taken pitch in to help rescue them. This act of kindness results in the Little Guys realizing that they have all that they need and they return some of the food.
Funny characters and excellent, colourful illustrations result in an entertaining picture book for young children.
My Puppy Patch
Theo Heras, illustrations by Alice Carter
Pajama Press
2019, 24 pages
ISBN: 9781772780802
ages 3+
Young children who have, or are planning to get, a dog will like My Puppy Patch. A young girl prepared her newly adopted puppy, Patch, for her first time outside of the fenced yard. They are going to walk (on a leash) to the corner, but first Patch needs to learn basic commands such as “sit,” “stay” and “down.” The outing is a fun adventure that includes meeting Benny and his new puppy Smallfry.
This simple story about children and raising canine family members touches on topics such as socialization, training and caring for a puppy. Good illustrations complement the text.
T. Rex Time Machine: Dinos in De-Nile
Jared Chapman
Chronicle Books
2019, 38 pages
ISBN: 9781452161556
ages 3+
T. Rex Time Machine: Dinos in De-Nile has many things that young children will enjoy including dinosaurs, aliens, a time machine and crocodiles! Things are good in the beginning for two dinosaurs who time travel to Egypt where they are mistakenly believed to be gods. But when a group of aliens identify them as dinosaurs – and dinosaurs whose time machine crashed into a project they were working on – they are arrested. Can they escape and make a quick getaway in their time machine?
Young children will enjoy the funny story and illustrations and there is an additional “comic adventure” on the inside of the book’s jacket cover.