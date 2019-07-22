Celebrating its 25th year, FAN EXPO Canada unfolds at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre Aug. 22 to 25.

My family is excited once again to attend this year's FAN EXPO, an immersion into all things pop-culture: celebrities, collectibles and elaborately costumed "cosplayers" enacting their favourite characters from film and screen.

And we're not alone in our excitement; FAN EXPO attracts nearly 130,000 people from around the world each year.

Fascinated by this enormous popularity, I contacted Andrew Moyes, vice-president of FAN EXPO Canada, to gain some insight into this celebration of unabashed pop-culture nerdiness.

"It's a huge year for us," said Moyes. "It started in the lobby of the Roy Thomson Hall downtown in '95, our now-president Aman Gupta, the founder, started it off through some of his contacts and that's where it all began."

One of my favourite parts of FAN EXPO is seeing so many fans dressed up in elaborate costumes from genres that include sci-fi and fantasy, comics, anime, horror and gaming.

I told Moyes how excited I am to see my teenage daughters dress up this year as characters from Undertale, one of their favourite role-playing video games.

"Cosplay has been an absolute juggernaut and it's a way the community can engage and celebrate each other in a very inclusive and safe place," said Moyes.

"FAN EXPO is about belonging. And some of the people who come out spend weeks — sometimes months — working on their costumes and some of the fans even come with a different costume every day of the event."

FAN EXPO Canada has featured some of the biggest celebrities in previous years, including Henry Winkler, Carrie Fisher and Michael J. Fox. This year's guest celebrities include Jeff Goldblum, Pamela Anderson, Zachary Levi (Shazam!), Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who), Summer Glau (Firefly), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Mia Farrow (Rosemary's Baby), cast members of Saved by the Bell, Smallville, and The Goonies, and the star of Marvel's Aquaman movie, Jason Momoa.