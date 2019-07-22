If ever there was a picture worth a thousand words, it was that of Canada’s provincial and territorial leaders as they gathered recently in Saskatoon.

That image of 13 middle-aged white men has sparked plenty of discussion, and rightly so. Let’s hope it also sparks change.

If we were content to bury our heads in the sand, we could describe this absence of women in Canada’s top political jobs as merely a blip. After all, as recently as five years ago, half of Canada’s population was living in a jurisdiction governed by a woman. Furthermore, since 2008, we’ve had at least one woman representing a province or territory in Canada.

We could bury our heads even further by looking at the successes we’ve had in advancing women in politics right here in our own backyard.

Waterloo Region’s Women’s Municipal Campaign School has been helping women run for elected municipal office since 2005. A year later, Waterloo’s city council was an even mix of men and women.

Around that same time, Kitchener council demonstrated precedent-setting progress when it had in its ranks a new mother — councillor Kelly Galloway-Sealock — who brought her infant son to council meetings with her while she was breastfeeding.

And just last fall, after a record number of women attended the municipal campaign school, three women were elected to council in Wilmot, breaking a gender barrier that had been impenetrable for 45 years.

Rather than dusting off our hands and declaring the work done, these local successes should serve to show us just how out of touch that picture of Canada’s first ministers really is, and steel our resolve to do something about it.

When compared to what we’re clearly capable of accomplishing, this image of a group of middle-aged white men can be seen as nothing but an enormous step backwards.

“I always hate to think that we’re moving backwards, but I think that it’s a statement of what the political world is like,” former Waterloo mayor Brenda Halloran told me when I asked her about the absence of women at the first ministers’ table. “It’s just becoming such a nasty, difficult place, I wonder where the ethics and the values and the integrity of the system (have gone).”