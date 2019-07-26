Pedestrian gates removed at LRT crossing at Erb and Caroline — July 23

That the pedestrian gates at the Caroline, Bridgeport and Erb intersection in Waterloo have been eliminated is excellent news. People feared being hit by falling gates, and they are glad that Transport Canada and the Region of Waterloo could synchronize their systems to make the intersection safer.

There is another synchronization issue. The intersection is governed by gates (Transport Canada) and Region of Waterloo (traffic lights). The first time I was at the intersection with the Ion running, the raising of the gate coincided with the light turning green. I safely proceeded through the intersection.

The second time I was at the intersection, the gates went up and I moved forward. Car horns told me something was amiss and I realized I was going through a red light. No accident and no charges.

My first experience told me (falsely) that the lights and gates were synchronized. And I am socialized by seven decades of proceeding through a train-crossing after the gates are raised. An error on my part.

For safety reasons, lights and gates need to be synchronized.

Peter Woolstencroft

Waterloo