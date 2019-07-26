Group says drug site is not a solution — July 12

I was deeply troubled to read about the opposition to the opening of a supervised consumption site in Cambridge. As a registered nurse, I have seen the devastating effects of drug use, including fatal overdoses. We need to do more for people in our community who are struggling with drug addiction.

Supervised consumption services are one part of a multipronged approach to addressing harms from drug use. Supported by robust public health research, these services save lives by preventing fatal overdoses from a toxic drug supply. Harm reduction services — including supervised consumption services — offer non-judgmental and safe health services that meet people where they are at. Health-care workers can then help individuals who access these services connect with other health and social services, including addiction treatment.

Cambridge residents who use drugs are often on the margins of society and face stigma and discrimination when accessing health services. Yet, each one of us is a human being and deserves access to safe, evidence-based health care. Health policy decisions must be based on the best available research evidence, not on hearsay, opinion or fear. "Not in my backyard" is not reason enough to continue to forestall the opening of this essential service.

Andrea Baumann

Cambridge