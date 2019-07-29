Family recipes and meals play an important role at restaurants operated by people from other countries now living here. The shakshouka I enjoyed at Naranj Blossom Mediterranean Restaurant, upstairs at Kitchener Market, is but one example.

Rouaida Almadrmani, along with partner Bilal Alfar, own Naranj Blossom (not to be confused with Naranj Middle Eastern Cuisine near The Boardwalk). Almadrmani does the cooking, and her shakshouka ($7) is a family recipe from her Damascus, Syria, birthplace.

They’ve owned the food stand for just over a year and a half, serving shawarma, lentil pasta stew with tamarind, fattet hummus, borek, all-day breakfast burritos with homemade sausage and ricotta cheese atayef. Several dishes are vegetarian and vegan; all are under $10.

Although Almadrmani previously owned a restaurant in Mississauga, the deeper roots of her cooking reside in a long-told tale of family meals.

“I came from a big, big family. The number is now over 100,” Almadrmani says. “I always helped my mom in the kitchen because I love cooking. I grew up with this food.”

The Syrian dishes are family favourites and include her grandmother’s recipes.

“When my brothers were in the army, shakshouka was easy to make. It’s tomatoes and onions. They are everywhere. And eggs for protein. It was cheap and quick for them to make,” she says.

Shakshouka is a simple dish with versions popular in Israel and Tunisia, and indeed, in many places in the Middle East. At the food stand, Almadrmani combines and cooks crushed and diced tomatoes, olive oil, onion, garlic, crushed hot banana peppers, which give body to the mix. She adds lots of herbs, like basil and oregano.

She shared a few techniques, but not all of the ingredients: “I cook the onions well but not caramelized and coloured. And the tomato has to be just the right thickness to hold the eggs.”

Shakshouka is eaten any time of the day, Almadrmani says. For simplicity at the stand, she cooks and serves it in an aluminum pie plate. She makes small divots in the tomato mixture as it cooks, before cracking the eggs and nestling them gently into a space for each.