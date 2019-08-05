CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Your ability to create and cause others to step back and think emerges. You know what's best for you, but you'll most likely look at what's best for the whole. The unexpected emerges and forces an adjustment but also provides opportunities. Tonight: Chill.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might choose to approach a situation quickly; what comes up as a result gives you pause to think. You gain important information; your imagination comes forward and creates unusual opportunities. You know what you want. Head in that direction. Tonight: Make calls quickly.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You feel as though you're on a roll. A power play could stop you for a while, but you see a way around the blockage. Don't lose your pace for too long; you have a lot of ground to cover. Tonight: Dote on a loved one or child.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You are personality-plus. You can achieve a lot just by staying focused. You find an interruption annoying but worth dealing with. You resent someone's decision to shove his or her way into what you deem is your choice. Tonight: Beam in what you desire.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You sense that something might be going on behind the scenes, but you don't know what it is. If you ask questions, someone might pull away. Inviting a key person to munchies after work could cause that person to spill the beans. Tonight: Enjoy the moment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Zero in on associates, long-term desires and a key friend. You feel different and unlike your usual state. Be careful not to push someone too far and draw a strong reaction. Getting a glimpse of behavior that you find to be a turnoff could be upsetting. Tonight: Where the crowds are.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Others turn to you for your leadership abilities. You could be questioning what might be possible if you relax and don't push someone away. You might not feel comfortable with this key person. Be honest with yourself. Tonight: Get the most out of the moment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You seem to make the best of any situation, especially when working with more than one person. Early in the day, make an important long-distance call. What you hear might encourage you to detach and see the big picture. Tonight: Respond to a loved one's efforts.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You have one person with whom you enjoy brainstorming and sharing more than anyone else. Go find this person, especially to discuss a matter that could influence your work. Tonight: Indulge in a good dinner and a chat.

BORN TODAY: Director/actor John Huston (1906), musician/filmmaker Adam Yauch (1964), Nobel Prize winning economist Wassily Leontief (1906)

