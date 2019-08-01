Fairway station called a mobility mess — July 17

It has been over a month since the LRT started, and the bus part of Grand River Transit has been destroyed. Transit users can expect in most cases to see an increase of 15 minutes on average in the time it takes to get to your destination, then again on your trip home. The route planner is a disaster, selecting routes that are nowhere close to your starting point. I have found to get the quickest route you need to look at the system map and check out routes that travel by your planned trip, then check the route itself, not using the route planner. I'm still waiting to see a usable way to manage the EasyGO pass card online; I have low vision cannot see white lettering in light blue boxes. It appears that the GRT has no plans on making it usable; only the LRT matters. I find it interesting that on the trips up King Street on the bus I take, the bus is faster than the LRT. The region did not get its money's worth on these fancy, overpriced and slow trains.