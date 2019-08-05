Nick Bordman has country music in his soul.

“In high school, after a breakup or anything of that sort, I would listen to country music and it was so interesting to hear these singers singing about heartbreak,” said the 19-year-old musician from Waterloo.

Bordman recently read a column I wrote for this newspaper about a local busker who sings classic country songs, and reached out to me by email.

“I myself am very passionate about classic country music and have recently began writing and singing,” he wrote, and went on to tell me how he had just released his first country single, Tread Lightly, on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes.

So I gave it a listen and was captivated by Bordman's authentic voice and old-fashioned outlaw country sound.

Curious to hear more about Tread Lightly and his musical influences, I chatted with Bordman this past week.

“The music of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, George Jones, Merle Haggard, and Hank Williams really got me into this genre,” he said.

“And with Tread Lightly, the inspiration came from a breakup at the time, and a new relationship that soon followed. Hank Williams Sr. once said, ‘If you can’t write a song in 20 minutes, it ain’t worth writing.’ And I wrote Tread Lightly in about 15 minutes.”

Bordman credited his friend and local producer, Matt Koebel, with the classic country sound of Tread Lightly, mixed with contemporary elements.

“He did an amazing job capturing the sound I wanted, while helping me build the song up and co-writing the end product,” he said. “Matt is extremely talented and actually played every instrument on the track except drums and guitar.”