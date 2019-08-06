Little Juniper Makes It BIG
Aidan Cassie
Farrar Straus Giroux
2019, 34 pages
ISBN: 9780374310455
ages 4+
Juniper is a young raccoon who wishes that she was much taller. She invents things to allow her to, almost, access areas in her home. When she is invited by Clove, a squirrel, to go to Clove’s house on the weekend Juniper is delighted. After all, she will be like an adult in Clove’s smaller home. And while Juniper initially appreciates this, she soon realizes that being big isn’t always a good thing. When Juniper returns home the next day she appreciates her home much more.
Little Juniper Makes It BIG is a nice picture book with excellent illustrations and an important message about learning to accept yourself just the way you are.
The Spacesuit
Alison Donald, illustrated by Ariel Landy
Maverick Arts Publishing
2019, 36 pages
ISBN: 9781848864153
ages 4+
Based on a true story, The Spacesuit tells how Ellie “helped change the world with a needle and thread many years ago.” Ellie always enjoyed designing and sewing and, when she was an adult, she was given a chance to help win a competition. If Ellie’s team won the competition, they would be given the responsibility of making the spacesuit for the first moon landing. While they were up against other qualified teams, including military designers, Ellie’s team won! Their winning suit was comfortable, heat resistant and light – and made of 21 layers!
Along with the fascinating true story, The Spacesuit includes a timeline and a glossary.
A Stone Sat Still
Brendan Wenzel
Chronicle Books
2019, 51 pages
ISBN: 9781452173184
ages 3+
A place can mean many different things to different animals. Told in rhyming verse A Stone Sat Still looks at how a stone is perceived by numerous animals. To a moose the stone is like a pebble while a much smaller animal considers it a hill. To a Canada goose the stone is a marker while to an ant it is a map. A rabbit considers it a haven while it is a stage to a cricket.
A Stone Sat Still is a good nature picture book that illustrates how something is perceived so differently.
