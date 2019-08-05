We’ve reached peak self-absorption.

That’s the only explanation I can offer for the virtually inexplicable behaviour we’ve begun to exhibit in calling our 911 emergency service to complain about Amber Alerts.

If you’re like most sensible people, you understand that when a child’s life is in danger, we should stop at nothing in our efforts to locate them. Those same sensible people also recognize that if the child in danger was a relative of theirs, they would want the emergency alert spread as far and as loudly as possible, no matter the time of day or night.

Finally, many sensible people have also asked — and rightly so — why we don’t charge the people who call 911 over the inconvenience of receiving an Amber Alert message.

The truth is, we can charge those people who call 911 with non-emergencies. And in case you were wondering, having your sleep interrupted by an Amber Alert — no matter how important that sleep is to you at that time — does not constitute an emergency.

These offenders could be charged with mischief and could face a court of law for their selfish behaviour.

The problem is, we have so many 911 calls each year for non-emergencies that charging each offender becomes impractical. In nearby Peel Region, for example, some 30,000 calls were made last year to 911 and more than half were for non-emergencies.

That’s a lot of mischief charges.

So, instead, police services opt for education with things like annual lists of “the dumbest calls made to 911,” or something along those lines. Those calls can range from a fast food order gone wrong to a child who didn’t get what he wanted for Christmas.

Some have argued we’re victims of our own success in reinforcing the message that if you want to reach a police officer, calling 911 is the surest way to do it. Still others say complaints about Amber Alerts are legitimate because people living in Ottawa shouldn’t have to be awakened to learn of a child missing in Windsor.