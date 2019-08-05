The people behind the Beyond Meat burger and its competing plant-based meat products have had a good year of marketing.
Major fast food companies have taken their products on board, and people are talking about veggie meat products in the news and on social media. The products were so popular, they sold out for a time at local supermarkets.
I was intrigued enough by this meatless meat craze to give these substitutes a try, and I have to say that the pea-based meat patties are almost indistinguishable from meat.
I tried the sausage patties and was only able to tell the difference because I was looking for it, and I found the vegetarian option to be less greasy than fast-food sausages usually are.
Ordering a vegetarian-meat bacon cheeseburger — yes, I know I’m not doing vegetarian correctly — I found that I could not tell the difference between the burger and its meat alternatives at all. It was a decent fast-food burger.
Unsurprisingly, with the product trending so strongly, a backlash has formed. These meat substitutes are heavily processed foods. Among its ingredient list are words such as “methyl cellulose,” “maltodextrin,” and “gum arabic.” Three-ounce patties can have as many as six grams of saturated fat and include canola oil and coconut oil.
While you may be getting as much protein as a traditional burger, you’re also getting a lot of sodium and processed ingredients.
So, eating a vegetarian-meat burger to improve your health isn’t always the way to go. Then again, who was eating meat burgers to get healthy, either?
In some ways, the people behind the new meatless meat products have set themselves up for disappointment in the face of their hype, because in they are aiming their sights too low. They have defined their food as being only as good as a burger, or a sausage patty, or possibly bacon. That does not make the product a new superfood.
But by matching the taste and texture of these meat products, these meatless meat companies do offer up the possibility of partaking of these indulgences, while doing other good.
It may be too much to hope that we can make a truly healthy burger, but our consumption of meat is a major factor driving global climate change. Animal agriculture contributes up to 18 per cent of human greenhouse gas emissions. It also consumes a significant amount of land and resources, leading to deforestation, water shortages and pollution.
Whether we like it or not — and giving up bacon would be hard — the fact is, if we want our children’s children to live well in their world, we have to change our eating habits here and now.
There is a lot we can do for our health and the health of the environment that doesn’t involve meatless meat products. Buying more produce, including meat, from local farmers rather than from out of the country, would reduce fossil fuel use and pollution from shipping. Eating a balanced diet with more fruits and vegetables and less processed food will do great things for our health and our environment.
But we like our indulgences, and this may be where meatless meat products come in. If plant-based meat allows us to enjoy our burgers, pork sausages and bacon while reducing the environmental cost of these foods, we are better off.
And if meatless meat producers succeed in their hope to make these products cheaper than comparable meat competitors, then that would be a game changer.
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ont. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.
