As the final weeks of summer slip slowly through our fingers, we’re reminded that our season of holidays is nearing its end.
I’ve spent my allotted vacation time for the summer on two incredible getaways — one a motorcycle trip through Ontario and Michigan, the other an unforgettable visit to Britain.
But I’m not here to brag about what I did on my summer vacation. Rather, I wanted to reinforce the importance of taking those vacations, whether in summer or at any other time of the year.
A recent study shows us that only one in three Canadians use the annual vacation time they are awarded by their employers. Just think about that. In any given workplace, almost seven out of 10 people do not take vacation.
Reasons for this range from our pioneering spirit that puts work above play, to the currency that exists in being overworked and exhausted.
Whatever the case, we also need to recognize that it’s bad for our health, and it’s bad for business.
In countries where more vacation weeks are allotted, and employees take advantage of them, we find greater productivity in the workplace and people who stay at their jobs longer.
There’s more to taking vacation than simply getting out of the office, though. We also must resist the urge to check and answer emails or continue to work on projects even while we’re away.
Research tells us that this inability to unplug impairs our ability to disconnect from work and recover from its stresses and demands.
Furthermore, spending time on our phones when we’re supposed to be spending time with our families harms our relationship with our family. We’re simply not there with our loved ones unless we’re completely present, without the distraction of our smartphones.
I’ve been an unwitting test subject for this research this summer.
We toured Britain without a European data plan for our phones, instead using them to take pictures and connect to family and friends back home when Wi-Fi service allowed for it. There’s no doubt that it enriched the experience of being where we were.
For many parts of our motorcycle trip, we’d stop for breaks in places where there was no cell service at all, and it’s hard to describe the feeling of freedom that provided.
On the last leg of our journey, we pulled off the main highway and onto a gravel sideroad where we could stop and stretch.
It wasn’t long before a figure appeared at the end of a lane about a hundred metres away and slowly shuffled down the road to greet us, his dog in tow.
And that’s how we met The Man Missing Two Fingers and the Dog with No Name.
It’s not the first such odd and random encounter we’ve had while motorcycling and as we prepared to push on, my riding buddy asked me how these strange things keep happening to us.
I answered simply that they happen because we’re putting ourselves in a position where it’s possible for them to happen.
We’re out there, off our couch, and not on our phones.
What a way to recharge.
•••
Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com.
