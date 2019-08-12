As the final weeks of summer slip slowly through our fingers, we’re reminded that our season of holidays is nearing its end.

I’ve spent my allotted vacation time for the summer on two incredible getaways — one a motorcycle trip through Ontario and Michigan, the other an unforgettable visit to Britain.

But I’m not here to brag about what I did on my summer vacation. Rather, I wanted to reinforce the importance of taking those vacations, whether in summer or at any other time of the year.

A recent study shows us that only one in three Canadians use the annual vacation time they are awarded by their employers. Just think about that. In any given workplace, almost seven out of 10 people do not take vacation.

Reasons for this range from our pioneering spirit that puts work above play, to the currency that exists in being overworked and exhausted.

Whatever the case, we also need to recognize that it’s bad for our health, and it’s bad for business.

In countries where more vacation weeks are allotted, and employees take advantage of them, we find greater productivity in the workplace and people who stay at their jobs longer.

There’s more to taking vacation than simply getting out of the office, though. We also must resist the urge to check and answer emails or continue to work on projects even while we’re away.

Research tells us that this inability to unplug impairs our ability to disconnect from work and recover from its stresses and demands.

Furthermore, spending time on our phones when we’re supposed to be spending time with our families harms our relationship with our family. We’re simply not there with our loved ones unless we’re completely present, without the distraction of our smartphones.