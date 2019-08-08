Located across from Wilfrid Laurier University is Omni Palace, part of a restaurant chain that has 400 outlets in China.

Now here in Canada, and based in Toronto, Omni is expert at preparing hand-pulled Lanzhou noodles. Such shops are hugely popular in China, with tens of thousands of noodle houses.

The process of making Lanzhou noodles — I wrote about how they are made at the exquisite Gol’s Noodles, in this column in March — is a magical thing: a rope of noodle dough is pulled, spun, whipped and whirled until it morphs into many single strands. You can see — and hear — the activity in the Omni kitchen.

Another distinguishing feature is that Omni bills itself as Halal, serving ethnic Chinese Muslims such as the more than 10 million Hui people who observe Islamic dietary law, along with the Uighur, Dongxiang and Salar peoples, some of whom are part of tiny populations there. (Incidentally, Bogda Restaurant in Waterloo serves Uighur dishes.)

The food at Omni, according to the menu, is similar to that cooked in Beijing and Sichuan province. There’s an unclear translation on the menu — “Original Master Noodle Inheritance” — but it’s not hard to get the point.

Having made an impression on Jeremy Monforte and Freddy Hayes, the co-founders of Crazy Canuck (whose crazy-big baked hotdog I wrote about here in May), they tipped me off about the soup’s quality, so I joined the restaurateurs at Omni to slurp noodles one afternoon.

“I order the original, thin noodle,” Monforte told me. “I like slurping back the skinny ones. For me, it’s the broth, for sure.”

He’s right. It’s a deep, rich and flavourful broth and not too salty. But I selected the broad noodle, similar, perhaps, to a wider Tuscan pappardelle. We ate some gyoza, too.

“It’s consistent here,” said Hayes. “We come here once or twice a month. When my kids were younger, the cook would give them a piece of the dough to play with while we were waiting to be served.”

With the traditional Lanzhou beef noodle, the “wide-flat” cut ($11.99), is the way to go, Hayes said. “Order a green onion pancake, too, so you can soak up any leftover broth,” he suggested.