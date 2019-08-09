Patti is 48, self-employed, and lives in the west end. She says “I love wearing dresses in the summer. I don’t know why anyone would wear anything else when it’s this hot out.” She adds “I didn’t used to think about how I looked, but one day I caught a glimpse of myself in a mirror in a store and thought ‘Who is that?’ From that point on, I never left my house unless I really looked at myself. I also believe that if you’re feeling bad, the best remedy might be a bit of makeup.” Patti is “outgoing, but I love to be alone; strong; wise; and a mentor.” She loves “eating out; volunteering; and Pilates.” She says “I want to be with someone I can’t live without.”

Randall and I met online. I immediately fell for him. He has this smile that is playful but intelligent. I was profoundly attracted to him. We dated for a while, but he went out with someone else and decided that he wanted to be with her. After two amazing dates, he told me it couldn’t work out between us. I was devastated.

My friends thought I was crazy to be so upset about losing him after two dates, and they really thought I’d lost it when I’d say “He’ll be back.” I went out with several other guys over the course of a year, but no one got me like Randall did. He really was the one that got away.

On a whim, I sent him an email. I said I didn’t want to intrude in his relationship if he was in one, but wanted to say hello. As it turned out, he was single. He wrote that he knew I’d been seeing someone too, and had wanted to reach out to me, but also didn’t want to intrude.

He offered three different days for us to meet for our “do-over.” I’d been feeling like I was possibly too available to him the first time we’d dated, and I didn’t want to do that again. I was adamant that I was going to play it cool this time. I told him that one of the dates he’d offered didn’t work. We agreed on lunch another day. There was no way I was meeting him again without looking amazing, so I booked a hair appointment the morning of our date.

As I approached the table, I noticed that there was a beautiful bouquet of flowers on it. My first thought was that it must be expensive for the restaurant to put flowers on every table. Then I realized they were just for me. I was so surprised. I’m embarrassed to say I didn’t even thank Randall when he told me he’d arrived early and set it up, because I was so shocked.

The date felt bittersweet, but also hopeful and joyful. We’d been thinking about each other for a year. I thought, we may have lost a year, but maybe we’ll have our second chance.

We talked a lot; we laughed a lot; we flirted outrageously. We held hands and stared at each other, and neither of us could stop smiling. He was everything I remembered. We didn’t look at the menu, we just kept looking at each other. My mind was reeling. I had determined not to fall for him so quickly again.

I needed to ask some pointed questions. I wasn’t going to let myself get hurt again. I wanted to know if he was seeing anyone else, why it hadn’t worked with the other woman, why he thought it would be different this time, and what changes he was willing to make. He answered my questions with an open heart.

When the time came for us to leave the restaurant, he asked if I wanted to go for a walk. This had been my plan, too, because there was no way he was coming back to my place. So of course I said “How about we go back to my place?”